Contractors Complete £7.4m Water Improvement Scheme for Ards Peninsula  

Contractor Farrans Glanua JV and WSP have completed on behalf of NI Water a £7.4 million project, which will be essential to the future resilience of the water supply infrastructure, primarily in the Ards Peninsula area.

The project involved laying a key water pipeline made up of 6.7km of large diameter trunk main. Phase one of this essential work got underway in May 2022 on the Bangor Carriageway and continued down the Ards Peninsula, through Loughries and out towards Greyabbey, with work recently completed ahead of schedule.

Tzvetelina Bogoina, NI Water’s Director of Infrastructure Delivery said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of this major Whitespots/Ards Peninsula Water Improvement Scheme, which will bring many improvements to our customers, including improved security of the local water supply.

“This key improvement scheme will also protect and future-proof the local water infrastructure for customers, businesses and tourism in the area.

“This scheme is a good example of what can be done when the necessary funding is in place and highlights the importance of continued investment in this critical infrastructure to sustainably deliver key water and wastewater services.”

Gary McFadden, NI Water Senior Project Manager added: “This scheme will greatly benefit the Ards Peninsula area, improving the robustness and resilience of the water supply infrastructure.

“This investment will be particularly important during the winter months and other unplanned events, to ensure maximum security of supply for our customers in the local area. This investment will provide people with an improved, more reliable service.

“This scheme involved a lot of pipelaying on busy roads such as the Bangor carriageway and through busy residential areas and NI Water and our project team, including contractor Farrans GlanuaJV and WSP, would like to thank the public for their continued patience and cooperation as we completed this essential water improvement scheme.”