Contractor Gears Up with Komatsu For Major Irish Road Development

Mayo-based civil works contractor, Wills Bros of Foxford has augmented its already extensive equipment portfolio with investment in an additional number of Komatsu-branded machines.

They will be used on the Irish Government’s proposed €450million upgrade of the N5 carriageway that links Dublin through the midlands to the popular tourist regions dotted along the north-west coast.

Described by their supplier, Komatsu distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales chairman, Michael McHale as one of the “most significant investments” in plant and equipment made in Ireland in recent times.

“Their purchase is one that underlines the status of Wills Bros as one of the finest and best-resourced civil works contractors in Ireland, whose work is also well known through leading projects completed by them elsewhere in Europe and the UK,” McHale said.

Komatsu equipment included in this latest EURO multi-million fleet enlargement are three D85PX-18 dozers, a HB365LC Hybrid excavator, two wide-track, low ground pressure PC170 LGP excavators, and a double-digit mix of HM300-5 and HM400-5 ADTs, all of which will integrate alongside other Komatsu units within the Willis Bros fleet.

Scheduled to take up to four years to complete, the project is described by Ireland’s Minister for Transport, Eamonn Ryan TD as replacement for ‘one of the most treacherous sections of primary road in Ireland’.

“When completed, it will improve road user safety, enhance regional accessibility, and better the connectivity between Dublin and the northern and western regions of the country,” Minister Ryan added.

Welcomed by politicians and local tourist and commercial interests, the project involves the construction of approximately 34kms of new single carriageway road that will extend from the existing N5 Ballaghaderreen Bypass to the townland of Scramoge in Co. Roscommon, bypassing the towns and villages of Frenchpark, Bellanagare, Tulsk and Strokestown. Where the route meets access points to these locations, provision will be made for pedestrian and cyclist facilities.