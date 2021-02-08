Construction Underway at Ballygowan Wastewater Treatment Works

Work has started on a major £6.4 million programme to construct a new modern wastewater facility at Ballygowan. This major investment will significantly improve wastewater services and accommodate future economic growth and development in the local area, as well as bringing about key environmental improvements.

NI Water’s project team includes Geda Construction, Water Solutions Ireland and Tetra Tech.

In advance of the main construction phase getting underway, and following approval from DfI Roads, an access road from the Moss Road to the new plant will be constructed in early February. This will help reduce disruption by ensuring that no heavy construction traffic will need to travel through Dickson Park during the construction of the new wastewater treatment works. The main phase of construction on the new plant will then get underway in late February.

Damien McKeown, NI Water’s Project Manager said: “This significant programme of work will take approximately 15 months to complete. The new plant will bring real benefits to the local community by improving wastewater services and allowing future economic growth and development in Ballygowan and the surrounding area.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon added: “Continued investment in the water and wastewater services throughout Northern Ireland is essential to improve this critical infrastructure, which has become even more vital recently in helping us to ensure the protection of public health in the current pandemic.

“Investment is also important in supporting economic growth and protecting the environment. I welcome this major investment for Ballygowan, which will directly benefit a future population of 4,500 people, and so improve the lives of people living in the area. This £6.4m investment shall also enhance the local environment by improving the water quality in the River Blackwater.”