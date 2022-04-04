Construction Industry Specialist Appointed as New Head of Sitech

SITECH UK & Ireland has appointed a new head of business with thirty years’ experience in the industry. Grant Pearce has held several field-based and customer-facing roles over the last three decades spanning all aspects of the construction industry, giving him a unique insight, and understanding of customer needs and challenges.

Pearce brings authorised Trimble technology dealer SITECH a wealth of knowledge in the construction, aggregates and waste industry having started his career as an engineering apprentice for Finning, exclusive dealer of Cat equipment. After completing a four-year apprenticeship Pearce spent a decade working across the UK as a field service engineer, before taking on a number of customer facing roles for the company.

More recently Pearce was head of the parts and service division at Finning, where he oversaw the implementation of a digitisation programme called Parts Direct, giving customers the ability to order parts on-line for direct delivery to site within 24/48 hours to help ensure machine uptime and efficiency.

He then spent three years working as head of machine equipment rental services where he established and developed the company’s rental and used equipment sales units – both of which are now a major part of the company’s product and service offering to customers across all industries.

His new role will see Pearce overseeing the commercial strategy for SITECH and helping it continue to thrive as it expands.

“I’m thrilled to join SITECH at such an exciting time. The industry is gearing up to make construction technology the norm and not just for those operating big machines in the construction and aggregates industries,” explained Pearce. “The team here are passionate and driven, and I’m looking forward to work alongside them to continue to move the SITECH business forward.”

Pearce continued: “Last year SITECH introduced a range of new services for customers, including access to newly trained drone operators, and a training facility that is already teaching future machinery operators using augmented reality. As we look forward, I have ambitious plans for SITECH, including plans to significantly expand our technology rental service as well as continuing to build the purchase and aftersales offering. I am confident that alongside this brilliant team, we are going to deliver big things in 2022 and beyond.”

