Construction fatalities up almost 10% in 5 years, data shows

Fatal incidents in UK construction have risen by almost 10% in the last five years. There are now 1.62 deaths per 100,000 workers, which is four times the figure for all industries.

It is also double the rate for the transportation and storage sector (0.85) and around 2.5x the rate in manufacturing.

Falling from height is still the number one cause of fatal and non-fatal incidents in the construction sector. It accounts for half of all deaths on site.

The findings, collated by specialist providers of plant hire in London, Herts Tools, used construction statistics from Health and Safety Executive reports from 2018 to 2021. The analysis demonstrates the impact of accidents in the construction industry and how workers and workplaces are being affected.

Every year, there are 61,000 injuries to construction workers, on average, with a quarter of these caused by slips, trips and falls.

The economic cost to Great Britain of construction injuries and ill health was around £16.2 billion in 2018/19. The majority of these costs (59% or £9.56 billion) fell upon the injured/ill individuals themselves.

In 2020, the total cost of construction industry injuries was up 34% compared to 2018.

Stefano Lobban, director at Herts Tools, says: “Although there will always be accidents in the construction industry, we can never stop trying to reduce them. These latest findings show just how far we have to go, with fatalities continuing to rise, despite the UK having some of the most thorough health and safety regulations anywhere.

“Training is key to protecting workers, whether it’s highlighting dangers or teaching workers to make their own risk assessments on site. Then there’s ensuring workers have all the PPE they need, such as helmets, safety goggles and slip-resistant footwear.

“I hope these findings act as a wake-up call to the industry and we’ll see a reduction in incident numbers next year.”

Phil Beaumont, Health and safety consultant, says: “First and foremost it’s important for sites and companies to implement rules, procedures, and policies that people can follow clearly to conduct safe practice at work. Keeping a record of incidents and continuously assessing what went right, what went wrong, what was irrelevant and what more could have been done previously is vital to minimise future accidents at work.

“If a company reports an accident at work amongst one of its workers, depending on the severity of the accident and cause, they should carry out a thorough risk assessment for the returning person/people to ensure they’re capable of doing the tasks they’re assigned which won’t aggravate their recovery. This should also include manual handling and Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) assessments.

“It’s also worth potentially looking at a buddy system, temporary assignments, reduced hours, and planning a stepped return to work for anyone who has experienced an incident in the industry”

Prevention

How can companies prevent accidents on construction sites?