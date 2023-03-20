CONEXPO-CON/AGG Exhibitors Take Industry to Next Level, Breaking Show Records

After five packed days of product launches and major company announcements, education sessions and networking opportunities, CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE 2023 has come to a close.

The show topped expected attendance numbers, drawing more than 139,000 construction and fluid power professionals from 133 countries to Las Vegas from March 14 – 18, 2023 – making it the largest trade show in North America with more than 2,400 exhibitors from 36 countries spread out over 3 million square feet of exhibit space.

“The innovations in the construction industry unveiled this week will play a role in helping construction professionals drive meaningful and sustainable economic growth,” said Phil Kelliher, Caterpillar senior vice president and CONEXPO-CON/AGG show chair. “Live events in the construction industry are very important, because you can see, touch and experience the products. That value was reaffirmed this past week across the show floor.”

This year’s show emphasized how the construction industry is evolving in many ways to adapt to sustainable technologies, products and practices. Show attendees were treated to sustainability in action, from electric- and hydrogen-powered construction equipment, to more recyclable materials and waste reduction opportunities.

“The success of CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE 2023 is a testament to the resilience and strength of the construction and fluid power industries, which has continued to adapt and innovate despite the challenges of the past three years,” said Marcia Klein, treasurer of Casappa Corp., and show chair of IFPE. “We’re proud to have provided a platform for industry professionals from around the world to connect, learn, and discover new solutions for improving their businesses and the world we build.”

The next CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE will be held March 3-7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.