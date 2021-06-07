Concrete Society & Rapid International to host online technical seminar on Roller Compacted Concrete

In partnership with The Concrete Society, Rapid International Ltd, will deliver an online technical seminar on the growing benefits of Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) as a more accessible concrete pavement. The popular event will take place on Tuesday 29th June 2021at 1pm and is free of charge and open to all.

Already well established in the USA and Canada, with growing popularity across Europe, Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) is a high-strength pavement application offering durability, cost efficiency, fast construction and high load carrying abilities. Ideal for roads, ports, airports and industrial facilities, RCC is a zero-slump concrete mix typically placed with an asphalt-type paver, followed by a combination of passes with rollers for compaction.

The technical seminar will be of interest to all those who are involved in the design, specification and construction of concrete, including but not limited to, concrete producers, engineers in contracting firms, consulting engineers, concrete technologists and site supervisory personnel. The event will define RCC and its typical uses, as well as market growth opportunities and its advantages over traditional blacktop/vibrated concrete pavements. Advice on mix designs and suitable machinery will also be discussed.

With over fifty years of mixing technology expertise, Rapid International manufacture machinery for the concrete, construction and environmental industries.

Rapid’s most well-known product, the Rapidmix 400/600 mobile continuous mixing plant, has been utilised for RCC projects by a range of international contractors on a variety of applications. Rapidmix is currently producing RCC on the largest RCC paving project in the world, in Texas, USA.

To register or find out more information on the upcoming seminar, contact Neil Cooke: ncooke@mattest.com