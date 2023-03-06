Concrete Society Holds Talk on Calcined Clay for Sustainable Infrastructure

The Concrete Society NI region will be holding a talk on Wednesday 29th March 2023 on Calcined Clay & Sustainable Infrastructure. This event, at the Arup Belfast Offices, Bedford House, Bedford Street, Belfast, will be held as both face to face and streamed live.

The speaker for the event will be Dr. Fragkoulis Kanavaris who is Arup’s leading specialist on concrete materials with a background in structural engineering.

He is an award-winning expert on concrete materials, sustainability, cracking, durability, concrete technology, specification, condition assessment and remediation of concrete structures.

Fragkoulis has contributed to more than 250 projects worldwide, from buildings, bridges and tunnels to nuclear, renewable energy and maritime structures and is involved in several research projects focusing on concrete behaviour and sustainability.

He is chairing and actively participating in several RILEM and fib technical committees and has published more than 40 articles in journals, conferences and books. Fragkoulis is involved with the adoption of calcined clays in concrete and has conceived, planned and initiated one of the first industrial applications of calcined clay in the UK and Europe.

Whilst working on the largest railway project in the UK and Europe, a substantial amount of material is to be excavated by the tunnel boring machines – 128 million tonnes! A large proportion of this material is London Clay and has proved suitable for calcination. This calcined clay was able to be used to replace Portland Cement and produce medium to low grade concrete – this was a great achievement in trying to make the project as sustainable as possible and maximise circularity associated with the project works.

Arup’s specialist will be able to discuss this process, how it has been adopted on site, the importance of client and contractor support and the gains from a climate and carbon viewpoint.

The talk begins 6.00pm sharp and will finish around 7.15pm, and refreshments will be provided. To attend in person please register with NI Region secretary Enda McKenna at [email protected]

The venue is limited to 40 attendees and places will be allocated on a first come first served bases.