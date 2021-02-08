Compact and Efficient Screening with Terex Ecotec’s New TTS 518 Trommel

Terex Ecotec have expanded their trommel offering with the launch of the new TTS 518. Their smallest trommel to date, compact yet uncompromised, the TTS 518 has been intuitively designed offering operators unrivalled application flexibility, production rates and serviceability.

Fully equipped with a Stage V/Tier 4 engine (Dual Certified) and the latest intelligent screening technology, the TTS 518 delivers a superior and cost-efficient end-product. Ideal for small to medium sized operations where space may be limited, the highly versatile TTS 518 is available in both tracked and wheeled variants and can screen a variety of material including compost, biomass, soil, gravel and waste.

Conor Hegarty, International Sales Director commented: “The TTS 518 trommel is the latest trommel to be launched by Terex Ecotec and will complement our strong range of trommels already in the market. Inspired by the successful TTS 620, the TTS 518 has been designed as an entry level machine where lower volumes and smaller machine footprint are required. More compact without sacrificing key features the TTS 518 benefits from low operating costs and comes with the latest engine technology complying with Stage V emissions standards.”

The TTS 518 shares the same intuitive control system and ‘push to start’ buttons used on the TTS 620, allowing the operator to effortlessly configure the machine to suit the required application. The intelligent feed control system continually monitors the machine adjusting the feeder speed to optimise screening performance and throughput.

Being driven at the head, the feeder provides an excellent and continuous feed rate, reducing slippage in difficult applications. The feeder has also been designed as a slide out cassette which allows for easy maintenance and quick and simple belt changing. The clear tunnel area underneath the feeder prevents material build up and allows any material in this area to drop directly onto the ground.

Providing a total screening area of 23m² the TTS 518 is fitted with a 1.8m x 4.7m horizontal drum with spiral design. With double-sided drum access via 180 degrees opening side doors, maintenance and drum changes can be carried out with ease. The TTS 518 has been designed to accept a number of other trommel manufacturers’ drums, enabling it to integrate seamlessly into an operators existing fleet.

The TTS 518 is fully equipped with the latest Stage V engine requirements and has been designed to provide excellent fuel efficiency and low operating costs. The swing out engine cradle provides unprecedented service access enabling daily checks and maintenance to be carried out safely from ground level. All the conveyors are fully modular allowing each to be removed independently, with the fines and oversize also lowering to ground level for maintenance.

An adaptable trommel suitable for all market conditions, the TTS 518 is available as a full EU Whole Vehicle Type Approved wheeled unit or as a tracked unit where increased site mobility is required.