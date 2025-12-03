Combilift Unveils the 2025 Christmas video “Twelve Days of Christmas” – With a Twist!

Combilift is thrilled to announce the release of their 2025 Christmas video, “Twelve Days of Christmas”, a joyful celebration of the dedicated team and the true spirit of giving.

This year’s festive video takes you on a light-hearted tour through every corner of the Combilift facilities, with reimagined, factory-themed lyrics to the classic Christmas tune performed by employees from across all departments.

Leading the fun is Georgia, aged 5, who proudly introduces Combilift’s 100,000th Golden Forklift.

Georgia and the 100,000th Golden Forklift

Through a very special competition, one lucky winner will have the chance to take home this iconic multidirectional Combi-CBE. The draw closes on December 15th, so they are encouraging everyone to make their pledge early and secure a ticket.

In keeping with the spirit of generosity during this festive season, all proceeds will be donated to UNICEF, supporting its vital work in providing life-saving food, clean water, shelter, and medical care to children in need across the globe.

By entering the draw, you’re not just one step closer to winning the Golden Forklift — you’re also supporting a meaningful cause that makes a real difference in the lives of vulnerable children.

Join Combilift in spreading Christmas cheer while supporting a truly worthy cause. To find out how to enter the draw and support this incredible cause, visit the website.

Enter now: https://combilift.com/win-a-truck/

Watch the video “Twelve Days of Christmas”  – with a Twist! now on Combilift’s social media channels and YouTube. 

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR