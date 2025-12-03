Combilift Unveils the 2025 Christmas video “Twelve Days of Christmas” – With a Twist!

Combilift is thrilled to announce the release of their 2025 Christmas video, “Twelve Days of Christmas”, a joyful celebration of the dedicated team and the true spirit of giving.

This year’s festive video takes you on a light-hearted tour through every corner of the Combilift facilities, with reimagined, factory-themed lyrics to the classic Christmas tune performed by employees from across all departments.

Leading the fun is Georgia, aged 5, who proudly introduces Combilift’s 100,000th Golden Forklift.

Through a very special competition, one lucky winner will have the chance to take home this iconic multidirectional Combi-CBE. The draw closes on December 15th, so they are encouraging everyone to make their pledge early and secure a ticket.

In keeping with the spirit of generosity during this festive season, all proceeds will be donated to UNICEF, supporting its vital work in providing life-saving food, clean water, shelter, and medical care to children in need across the globe.

By entering the draw, you’re not just one step closer to winning the Golden Forklift — you’re also supporting a meaningful cause that makes a real difference in the lives of vulnerable children.

Join Combilift in spreading Christmas cheer while supporting a truly worthy cause. To find out how to enter the draw and support this incredible cause, visit the website.

Enter now: https://combilift.com/win-a-truck/

Watch the video “Twelve Days of Christmas” – with a Twist! now on Combilift’s social media channels and YouTube.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.