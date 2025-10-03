Combilift Re-Qualifies for Deloitte Best Managed Companies Award

Combilift , once again, has been recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte, marking its 13th consecutive year receiving this prestigious accolade.

This recognition is not only a reflection of Combilift’s consistent year-on-year growth, but also highlights its ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and strategic vision. The rigorous requalification process assesses companies across four key pillars: strategy, culture & commitment, capabilities & innovation, and governance and financials. Requalifying means continuously proving their ability to lead in each of these areas in a dynamic global market.

“The renowned Deloitte international brand Best Managed Companies programme sets a high benchmark, and requalifying for the 13th time reinforces our position as a serious global business,” said Martin McVicar. “While we’re known for manufacturing innovative world-class material handling solutions, this recognition also speaks to how we run our business — from our lean operations and customer-focused R&D to our world-class production facility in Monaghan.”

This accolade strengthens Combilift’s brand not just as an industry leader in materials handling equipment, but as a model for sustainable growth and management on the global stage.