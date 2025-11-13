CITB’s Specialist Entrant Support Team Helps Over 1,500 Apprentices Join the Industry in Six Months

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has released its mid-year figures for its New Entrant Support Team (NEST). The figures show that NEST has already supported 1,521 apprenticeship starts between April – September 2025, an increase from 943 in the same period in the previous year.

The figures also show that in the same period this year, 9,201 employers were engaged, with the aim to recruit an apprentice into their business, a 48% increase compared to the same period in 2024. In the last full financial year 2024-25, CITB’s NEST supported 4,000 apprenticeship starts, almost doubling from the previous financial year 2023-24 – and the team is currently on track to outperform this in the 2025-26 financial year.

NEST helps make finding, recruiting and retaining an apprentice or new entrant easier for employers, and works closely with them to remove any barriers they may face employing and retaining new entrants, particularly apprentices.

CITB’s Construction Workforce Outlook report estimates that the UK needs to recruit 47,860 extra workers each year to meet demand for housing, infrastructure and maintenance. For construction to have the workforce it needs in the future, investment in training that supports people into jobs is crucial. This is at the heart of CITB’s Strategic and Business Plans.

As part of the Government’s £600m investment into construction skills, CITB will invest £32 million to fund over 40,000 industry placements each year for all Level 2 and Level 3 learners, those studying NVQs, BTECs, T Levels and advanced apprenticeships. CITB will also double the size of its NEST programme to support SMEs in recruiting, engaging, and retaining apprentices.

Deb Madden, Executive Director, Customer Engagement and Operations, said: “Construction employers need to be confident that they’ve got effective and prompt support available to meet their skills and training needs. NEST is providing exactly that, and it’s great to see the year-on-year increase in the number of employers and learners the team is supporting.

“A strong pipeline of apprentices and construction workers is required to build the millions of homes and hundreds of infrastructure projects needed. We’re really pleased to see how impactful NEST is, and I look forward to seeing the good work continue to give employers access to hands-on, dedicated support.”