Change to John Deere dealership structure in County Louth and County Dublin

John Deere Ltd has announced that Meath Farm Machinery Ltd will expand its current operation into County Louth and County Dublin.

An agreement has also been reached between Michael Hanlon and Meath Farm Machinery Ltd for Meath to operate from the existing premises of Hanlon Machinery Ltd at Marlbog Road in Haggardstown, Dundalk, County Louth.

Over the coming weeks the two companies will transition to this new structure to provide continuity to all customers for John Deere service, parts, sales and technology support.

The transition of the business became effective from 1 November 2023. Meath Farm Machinery Ltd anticipates being fully operational in Dundalk by the end of November.

Brian D’Arcy, Division Sales Manager for John Deere Ltd, said: “We are very grateful for the excellent partnership John Deere, Michael Hanlon and Hanlon Machinery Ltd has maintained over the past 42 years alongside the dealer’s resolute dedication in serving and supporting customers throughout Ireland.

“Michael Hanlon built a business around supporting customers to the highest level both in terms of customer service and parts back up, and this legacy will continue forward and forms the ultimate foundations for the future.

“Our mutual goal is to ensure a seamless transition and continuous support for all existing and new John Deere customers following this appointment.”

Ian Timmons, Dealer Principal at Meath Farm Machinery Ltd, said: “This is an exciting time for Meath Farm Machinery as we prepare to almost double the size of our business. Expanding into this geography shows our total commitment to the agriculture industry.

“This expansion also consolidates our standing as one of Ireland’s leading machinery dealerships and positions us perfectly to support customers and help them maximise the potential of John Deere’s expansive range of agricultural equipment and suite of precision technologies.

“Our mutual goal with Michael Hanlon is to ensure a seamless transition and continuous support for all customers both existing and new.”