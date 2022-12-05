Celebrating the Return of Our Plant, Construction & Quarry Awards 2022

It was another memorable night at the annual Plant & Civil Engineer magazine’s Plant, Construction & Quarry returning to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in South Belfast after a two year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

It was special to be back together again to focus on an industry that has so much to celebrate across all of its diverse sectors. There were 17 awards up for grabs in what was once again a real challenge for our independent judging panel because of the high quality of entries.

This event was all about recognising the very best of what our industry offers. Looking at the finalists in the various categories it is clear there is a wealth of talent right across the board, employing state of the art, innovative technologies and displaying great versality and determination on challenging and sometimes complex projects – from infrastructure and highways to new buildings and retail outlets and a whole lot more.

A lot of hard work, personal sacrifice and ingenuity in our industry goes unnoticed and unrecognised, which is why we stage these awards. Although there could only be 17 winners, each and every one of our finalists are to be congratulated on their achievements throughout what was in many respects a difficult 2022.

(For a full report on all the winners named below, see our forthcoming digital and print issues of Plant & Civil Engineer)

Quarry Manager of the Year- Pierce Kirwan, Craigantlet Quarry, Northstone Group

Mineral Products Site (Quarry) of the Year – Breedon Ireland – Ballystockart Quarry

Wastes Management & Environmental Excellence –RiverRidge

Health & Safety Award – Northstone Materials

Top Team of the Year – Sleator Plant

Circular Economy Award – Bailey Waste Recycling (NI)

R&D Innovation of the Year-AG Paving + Building Products

Excellence in Customer Service – RiverRidge

Environmental Initiative –Northstone Materials

Specialist Contractor of the Year- Waterworx Pipeline & Civils

Plant HireCompany of the Year –Dromad Hire

Waste Management Team of the Year- ReCon Waste Management

Construction Project of the Year –Tracey Brothers – Erne Campus

Construction Company of the Year- Cole Groundwork Contracts

Civil Engineering Company of the Year-A.G.Wilson Civil Engineering

High Achiever of the Year (Joint)-Aaron McCaul, Sleator Plant & PJ Fagan, Cole Groundwork Contracts

Special Recognition Award – Patrick O’Connor, Breedon Ireland