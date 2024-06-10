CEF AGM visits Northern Regional College, Coleraine

The Construction Employers Federation recently held its 79th Annual General Meeting at which Bryan Vaughan of Vaughan Homes was appointed President.

He takes over from Martin O’Kane whom Bryan thanked for his instrumental role in the delivery of the £50m PAN cost recovery to the industry and the setting up of Construction Futures.

Also at the AGM, Gareth Loye of Mascott Construction was appointed Vice-President and Dominic Lavery of Farrans joined the CEF Board as a Council Director, taking over from Martin Lennon who completed his term.

The AGM also noted and thanked Past President John Tracey for his service during the pandemic as he steps down from CEF Board and Council. “CEF is grateful to all of our members who step up to these voluntary roles which are vital to our governance and to setting the direction of the industry.”

Following the AGM members and guests from CIOB were given an economic update and enjoyed a Q&A with BBC NI’s Economics & Business Editor John Campbell before undertaking a tour of the magnificent new NRC campus at Coleraine.

Thanks also to the Heron Bro’s team led by John Paul Higgins for the presentation about their work to deliver this fantastic new facility.