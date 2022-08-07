CDE showcases sustainable future for hard rock quarries at upcoming open day event

On Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th September, Malcolm Construction is set to open its doors and demonstrate how CDE wet processing technology has supported its move towards a sustainable future.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the wash plant on the outskirts of Glasgow and find out first-hand how it is helping the company save void capacity, extend the life of its hard rock reserves and increase the quarry’s output by 400,000 tonnes per annum via a range of sustainable, in-spec sand and aggregates for the construction market.

Malcolm Construction, a division of The Malcolm Group, embarked upon its second project with wet processing industry experts CDE to install a 150tph Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste recycling facility at its Beith site that will assist in the development of sustainable business solutions.

It identified that landfill space for waste products it could not treat and repurpose was becoming limited. The company therefore set an objective to divert over 500,000 tonnes of material a year from landfill. In addition, Malcolm Construction sought to develop marketable and innovative solutions with a broad range of applications in the construction sector.

As the site is an existing hard rock quarry, which produces a wide range of aggregates, the solution developed by CDE can conserve its natural reserve and save tipping space.

Talking about the project, Graeme Lindsay, Malcolm Construction Waste Transfer & Recycling Operations Manager, says: “We felt that this investment was our best approach to delivering on our sustainability goals by saving void capacity, extending the life of hard rock reserves, developing resources from waste and aligning with further long-term business goals.”

The event runs from 9am – 4pm each day at the Loanhead Quarry site, with a full team of CDE experts on hand to lead plant tours and answer questions. Spaces are limited. To attend, please register your interest here: www.cdegroup.com/malcolms