CDE Returns to Hillhead with Propress and Plans to Showcase Latest Innovations in Clay

CDE, a leader in wet processing technology, is set to return to Hillhead to showcase its ProPress filter press and highlight new applications for clay.

Built to bring proven experience, proficient operation, and progressive ingenuity to materials producers, the ProPress is refined through experience, delivered with precision, and proven in the market.

William Melanophy, Head of Solutions at CDE said: “We’re really looking forward to once again showcasing the latest innovations in wet processing for the sand & aggregates and waste recycling industries at Hillhead, which really is a flagship event for us at CDE.

“And we’re excited to be bringing the ProPress back to Hillhead again. Since we first launched the ProPress two years ago at this very trade show it has been installed in a vast array of applications across the world and has been operational for 80,000 hours. From recycling in Australia to contaminated waste in Europe to natural sand and gravel applications here in the UK, the ProPress has been saving valuable space on urban sites and improving safety with the removal of settling ponds globally.

“When we think of uses for the filter cake there is the traditional outlets such as landfill capping and pipe bedding but we now know that clay can be used in a much wider range of high value applications to support the circular economy.”

CDE is committed to developing technologies which are creating more valuable applications for clay, and shifting the mindset that it is no longer a waste by-product.

The global cement sector is under pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. Supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) are now seen as the most scalable way to cut clinker content and carbon emissions with industry reports confirm that calcined clay is becoming one of the fastest-growing SCM categories as the construction industry shifts to lower carbon blends.

Instead of mining new clay, CDE’s solutions recover clay from what is already being excavated, moved and processed every day: from overburden and C,D&E waste through to dredging and tunnelling spoil.

When recovered and engineered through washing technology, clay can serve many high-value applications across construction, land engineering and cement. such as cohesive fill on infrastructure projects, a stabilising ingredient in road and utility construction, and forming impermeable barriers for ponds and landfills.

CDE’s Head of Business Development for the UK & Ireland, Con Gallagher, adds: “The UK and Ireland market is hugely important to us, we’ve found that 73% of our customers in this region are repeat customers, which is not only a testament to the quality of our solutions, but also to our CustomCare team who are on-hand all day, every day, to make sure our customers get the support they need. And when it comes to the ProPress, we’ve seen some customers choosing to install our innovation over previous suppliers’, proving that the years spent researching and developing this product is being valued as beneficial by our customers

“We really welcome the opportunity to connect with customers and industry partners to discuss our latest developments in maximising the value of clay.”



For more information about CDE and its wet processing solutions, visit CDE at Hillhead from 23rd to 25th June, where the team will be located at stand A11 in the upper showgrounds.