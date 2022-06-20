CDE celebrates 30 years in business

Throughout 2022, CDE, a leading supplier of sand and aggregate wet processing solutions for the waste recycling and natural processing sectors, is celebrating its 30th year in business.

It comes as the company reveals its wet processing technologies have, over the past three decades, facilitated the diversion of over 100 million tonnes of construction, demolition and excavation (CD&E) waste from landfill globally.

The family-owned business has been at the leading edge of innovation in the materials processing industry since it was founded in 1992 by company Chairman Tony Convery.

Since its inception, CDE has successfully delivered over 2,000 proven solutions in over 100 countries, and to this day the Convery family is central to the day-to-day operations of the global firm and the strategic direction of its promising future.

Tony said: “When CDE was established three decades ago I was confident that we had something new to offer and that we could be a force to drive meaningful change in the industry. In our relatively short history, we’ve made significant advancements, driven innovation through our technologies, achieved great success, and built a solid reputation for expert engineering that delivers for our customers. Under the direction of our senior leadership team and with the support of the next generation of the Convery family who are already rooted in the business, I’m in no doubt that CDE has a prosperous future ahead of it.”

Today, CDE employs a global skilled labour workforce of over 500 people, including over 120 engineers with a combined 1,000+ years of industry experience.

Five Regions

Headquartered in Northern Ireland, CDE operates across five regions – the UK & Ireland, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Australasia and the Americas – with regional headquarters in each. In 2018, to build closer, direct ties with its growing customer base, CDE officially opened its Americas headquarters in Cleburne, Texas, where demand for its cutting-edge solutions is continuing to rise.

CDE’s Chief Executive Officer Marc Jennings said: “At CDE, we share a common purpose to create our best world a ton at a time. We’re very proud to announce that in our 30th year, together with our customers, we have diverted 100 million tonnes of CD&E waste from landfill while continuing to support our customers to maximise their natural resources in the most sustainable way possible, with greater efficiency and less waste than ever before.

“This accomplishment is testament to the commitment of our pioneering customers, those who have adopted and invested in CDE wet processing technology over the past three decades.

“It’s a direct result, too, of the past and present talent at CDE. We know our success is dependent on our people and that’s why we are so focused on developing, promoting, and retaining great talent so that we can continue to develop innovative solutions that empower and equip our customers, and the wider industry, to build a more sustainable future.”

Ongoing Expansion

The indigenous Northern Irish firm has big plans to celebrate its 30th year in business, including strengthening its manufacturing capabilities and regional hubs, and expanding its workforce in response to increasing demand.

Marc says: “CDE recorded its most successful year to date in 2021; we partnered with more customers than ever before and together we almost doubled our ambitious waste recycling targets for the year helping us surpass 100 million-tonne-diversion from landfill.”

In light of demand and to better serve its customers the company has also announced two major investments. CDE recently launched a new website that reflects its global reach. Offering more content and resources than ever before, the new website provides visitors with the comprehensive insight into CDE’s innovative solutions and thousands of projects it has delivered globally. It has also invested in new state-of-the-art cutting and automation equipment at its Monkstown fabrication campus to boost its manufacturing capacity.

“As part of its latest investment, it has installed two new Bystronic high-speed sheet metal laser cutting systems to boost productivity and output in line with growing international demand for its product set. Integrating seamlessly with these is a new 400-tonne steel storage and management system incorporating fully automated loading and offloading of the laser cutters. The new system will improve cutting capacity, efficiency and underpin future growth in manufacturing.

Marc continues, “Demand for our solutions continues and our new website will help prospective customers see how CDE technology has transformed operations similar to theirs in terms of challenges, size, sector and material. Investing in our world-class manufacturing campus ensure we can meet that demand as efficiently and timely as possible.

“In addition to the launch of the site, we have other ambitious plans in the pipeline, including creating new employment opportunities, launching new products to the market and further supporting our regional bases.”

CDE is focused on providing the very best customer experience, Marc explained. “With ground-breaking global customers and pioneering engineering excellence, we are perfectly positioned and 100% determined to lead the future of waste recycling – relentlessly innovating, collaborating, and empowering our customers to transform waste into valuable resources. Laying the foundations for the circular economy and doing our part to protect people and planet.”