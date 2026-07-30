CDE and JN Civils Turn the Tide on C&D Waste in Blackpool with New 150tph Recycling Plant

Blackpool-based JN Civils has strengthened its commitment to sustainable construction and resource recovery with the commissioning of a new construction, demolition and excavation (CD&E) waste recycling wash plant designed and engineered by wet processing experts CDE.

With a processing capacity of up to 150 tonnes per hour (tph), the CDE solution, which has been commissioned at the company’s Olympic Way facility, represents a significant step forward for the North West-based civil engineering and utilities contractor.

Established in 2010 by founder and managing director Joel Cossins, JN Civils has grown from a start-up into a trusted provider of civil engineering, utilities, and infrastructure services throughout the UK.

Before investing in its own plant, JN Civils was transporting waste material at great cost from its operations to a third-party wash plant for processing; coincidentally, also a CDE-engineered solution.

David Scott, the operations manager at JN Civils, said: “It was a workable solution to recover as much material as possible, but haulage costs, processing fees, and delays in being able to return those materials back to use meant we needed a more sustainable option over the long term.”

Ultimately this set up allowed JN Civils to see CDE’s solutions in action, whilst building a strong, long-term working relationship.

“It showed us just how impactful the CDE wash plant was,” David added, “and set us on a path to explore commissioning our own plant.”

CDE business development manager Nathan Loboda-Smith said: “Bringing wet processing capabilities in-house gives JN Civils greater control over material quality, availability and, importantly, cost, all while creating a platform for sustainable growth through the sale of recycled products to construction and groundworks customers.”

Experience of how CDE technology operates from when JN Civils was transporting waste to another site with a CDE solution, coupled with a site visit to one of CDE’s customers, IMS in Dublin, to see the plant in a live environment, solidified the company’s decision to partner with CDE on the project.

“This is understandably a major investment for us, so we did our due diligence,” David commented.

“We looked at what was available in the market, not just in terms of the technology itself, but also the expertise and support available to us once the plant is commissioned. CDE was outperforming on all fronts. The other options wouldn’t have delivered the capacity we needed, nor the quality. When it came to aftercare and keeping us up and running, CDE’s availability and proactivity was unmatched.”

The complete solution designed and engineered for JN Civils includes an R4500 belt feeder with integrated feed hopper, an AggMaxTM scrubbing and classification system, EvoWashTM sand washing system with patented InfinityTM dewatering screening technology, an AquaCycleTM thickener for primary stage water management, and the X3 ProPressTM filter press.

Together, the system is engineered to process CD&E waste in a compact urban environment with a small footprint, producing a range of washed and graded materials, including: fine sand, coarse sand, and aggregates, such as 10-4mm, 20-40mm, and 80-40mm.

As an Environment Agency-certified organisation, the company is aiming to recycle 90% of its waste to recover high-quality recycled sand and aggregates for reuse across its own projects and for sale to the wider construction market.

“This facility will allow us to reach that ambitious goal, initially helping us to recycle up to 80 percent of our excavation waste, extracting sand and stone materials to meet product specifications,” David said.

“It’s a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability, supporting the circular economy, and providing enhanced value for our customers. By integrating this technology, we aim to reduce our environmental footprint and enhance our operational efficiency.”

Since commissioning, the plant has created new commercial opportunities for JN Civils and helped maximise profitability. Recovered products are being used within the company’s own civil engineering operations and with additional processing capacity surplus materials are now being sold externally to construction and groundworks businesses as part of a brand new revenue stream.

CDE ProMan David Gordon commented: “The vision for this project was clear from the outset; to help JN Civils take greater control of its waste streams, improve operational efficiency, and recover high-quality materials that can support sustainable construction. We’re proud that the plant and our partnership with JN Civils is delivering strongly on all of these aims.”