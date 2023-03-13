Caterpillar adding compact line of asphalt pavers and screeds

Caterpillar is adding a new compact line of asphalt pavers and screeds to the Paving Products family. They come equipped with features that excel in both urban and rural applications and can fit the needs of both large and small contractors.

These standard 2.44 m size-class paver and screed combinations weigh in at 14 to 16 metric tonnes and include the Cat® AP400, AP455 Mobil-trac™, AP455 Steel Track, AP500, AP555 Mobil-trac, and AP555 Steel Track asphalt pavers as well as the SE47 VT and SE50 VT tamper bar screeds.



The compact size and small footprint combine with exceptional manoeuvrability for more opportunity to pave in confined areas such as narrow streets, small parking lots, and other urban-type applications. The SE47 VT standard paving range is 2.4 to 4.7 m with a maximum width of 6 m, while the SE50 VT standard paving range is 2.55 to 5.0 m with a maximum width of 7.64 m. Furthermore, paving depths up to 300 mm support aggregate paving applications.

Efficient movement from one job site to the next is essential to meeting daily production goals and having the ability to transport on a variety of trailer types helps ensure that daily goals are being met. With a length of less than 5.6 m and width of 2.55 m, these 14-16-tonne size-class machines can be transported without special permits. Furthermore, the front-loading angle of 17º and high bumper clearance simplifies loading without the need for additional blocking materials.

Exceptional mobility

Speed, traction, flotation, and durability are all great features of the Cat Mobil-trac undercarriage design utilized on the AP455 and AP555. The four-year pro-rated warranty helps ensure contractors get the life expectancy from their rubber track belts. The unique four-bogie system with self-tensioning accumulators and center guide blocks help prevent slippage and reduce wear, while the oscillating bogie wheels help deliver smooth transitions when exiting the cut over transverse joints of mill and fill applications.

The AP455 and AP555 steel track models provide many of the same great features utilized on the Mobil-trac versions with slightly less travel speeds. This stable design utilizes an auto-tensioning system for excellent tractive performance while also keeping wear at a minimum.

For contractors that prefer a simple wheel undercarriage design, drive tire options include both sand-rib and radial options. The AP400 can be equipped with a front-wheel assist option, while the AP500 can be equipped with front-wheel assist or the all-wheel drive option for increased performance on soft base materials or when pushing heavy loads.

Smooth material flow

Smooth material flow is a critical component that can help contractors achieve quality targets. These new models combine a low truck entry height with smaller, 355 mm diameter augers that efficiently move material through the auger chamber at both narrow and wide paving widths. Another great feature is the ability to control each material feed sensor by simply switching to manual and utilizing the proportional control dial for the feed system.

Simple to operate

Consistency and familiarity with paver and screed functions help operators perform at their best. Whether paving straight-line rural or winding urban applications, Cat pavers and screeds utilize similar functions across the entire product line that enables personnel to easily move between crews or train new members when necessary.

These new machines have simplified menu structures that provide single-touch activation for screed heat, washdown, and ventilation systems all from the main menu. As with all Cat pavers, these new models also provide single-touch activation of the feeder system and hopper fold functions.

Enhanced visibility

Cat pavers are equipped with an exclusive eco-mode feature that combines with automatic speed control to reduce fuel consumption. In most conditions, the engine can operate at a lower rpm and still deliver the required power to meet performance requirements. If needed, the engine will automatically adjust to a higher engine speed if certain load conditions are met.

The AP400 and AP455 pavers are equipped with a Cat C3.6 engine, while the AP500 and AP555 utilize the Cat C4.4 engine. The engines are available in configurations that meet U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final, EU Stage V, and UN ECE R96 Stage IIIA emission standards, equivalent to U.S. EPA Tier 3 and EU Stage IIIA. Unique to these pavers is the enhanced visibility to the hopper. The exhaust stack that is utilized on other Cat pavers has been integrated into the new hood design and does not extend upward on this compact line of pavers, providing operators with unrestricted forward visibility to the hopper and sides of the machine.