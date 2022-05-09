CASE Unveil New D-Series Mini-Excavator 20-model range

CASE Construction Equipment has launched a new Mini-Excavator D-Series range in Europe, featuring 20 models from 1-tonne to 6-tonne, including two electric models; the range, which will be on show at Hillhead, comes with the latest technology, features and attachments.

“Mini-Excavators are a high-growth segment and account for nearly half of all European machine sales,” says Egidio Galano, Director, Construction Equipment Product Management Europe, CNH Industrial. “And with manufacturing based in Italy to supply the entire European market, we are proud to produce where we sell. European production enables the first D-Series machines to ship and be on customers’ jobsites from the third quarter of 2022.”

The two electric models, the first available from the first quarter of 2023, are in the 1-3-tonne ranges, supporting customers operating on jobsites with demanding emissions controls and noise constraints, such as in urban locations.

“One primary benefit of this extensive line-up is versatility, tailor-making a solution to all customer needs, whether that’s different sizes for sites with restricted access or to take advantage of the huge range of attachments,” continues Galano. “The sizes with the greatest utility and therefore highest European demand are in the 1-3-tonne and 5-6-tonne ranges, and we have 15 models to meet this need.”

Versatility, flexibility and agility are further embedded in the D-Series with features such as a zero tail-swing and two-piece booms available across the entire range, hydraulic and mechanical quick couplers and electric models that can operate in low- / no-emission and noise restricted zones.

To support customers, all models across the D-Series Mini-Excavator range include new advanced features underpinned by industry-leading technology. Users can fully customise each machine according to the application’s needs, with options ranging from basic configurations to premium feature-loaded models.

Attachments

In addition to 20 different machine sizes, up to three auxiliary circuits with electro-hydraulic proportional control and a superior range of hydraulic and mechanical quick couplers can be specified. These enable a near infinite range of available attachments, from buckets to breakers and mulchers.

For compactness and agility, zero tail-swing versions are available across the entire range providing exceptional manoeuvrability. When coupled with the 2-piece boom offering, operators can operate higher and further than equivalent standard mono-beams, digging deeper and closer to the machine in space-constrained sites. The performance-enhancing 2-piece boom is available across the range, including uniquely on the 2-tonne, 4.5-tonne and 5.5-tonne models, an industry first.

Additional high-technology features found in all models are the electro-hydraulic controls, hydraulic settings, a load-sensing electronic pump and flow-sharing control valves.

The CX15EV is the first of the electric models. Available during Q1 2023, this 1.3-tonne machine has a 16kW electric engine with a 21.5kWh battery that can be recharged in less than 2 hours with an external fast recharger, minimising downtime. This means customers can eliminate machine noise and optimise both productivity and emissions control.

Operator comfort

Operator’s benefit from many features that enhance safety and productivity, which range from automatic air conditioning and heating to the quick couplers that allow fast change-of-use by the operator on site. The customisable electro-hydraulic controls and digital cluster with AUX1, AUX2 and AUX3 flow settings provide operators with a high degree of customisation to their individual working patterns and control over workflow.

The boom, right-front hood and cab-front running lights, cab’s courtesy light, fabric seat that features optional pneumatic suspension and heating, plus optional suspended joysticks, are all designed for the operator’s comfort and safety. The optional anti-theft features, rear-view camera and cab-rear optional additional working lights add further peace of mind.

Service Solutions

To further boost the flexibility, up-time, productivity and profitability of its new D-Series Mini-Excavator range, CASE has created a range of connected and non-connected after-sales services, CASE Service Solutions, which supports customers’ experience of CASE equipment.

Plant fleet managers benefit from geolocation, fleet security using geo-fences and unauthorised use alerts, and flexible reporting from the complete fleet management tool CASE SiteWatch. This powerful tool includes the ability to track key performance indicators (KPIs) such as fuel consumption, utilisation rate, machine hours and idle time, enabling productivity and profitability to be monitored and optimised. The data is easily accessible via an online portal.

CASE SiteConnect enhances telemetry data used by CASE’s Uptime Center team to provide dealers with alerts based on machine performance. Fast corrective action to minimise downtime is possible, as dealers remotely access machine data and take corrective action faster. This enables dealers to be proactive in managing customers’ machines and boosting uptime. Both SiteWatch and SiteConnect are available on the new D-Series Mini-Excavator range from 2023.

“CASE Service Solutions keep our customers’ equipment in top condition with maximum uptime, no unexpected costs and optimised profitability,” highlights Peter Garry, Director, Europe Construction Parts and Service. “Core solutions are available now, with plans to roll-out CASE Service Solutions across the entire range throughout Europe as machines become available.”