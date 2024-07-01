Case Construction Equipment Electrifies the Future

CASE Construction Equipment has introduced the 12EV, an electric compact wheel loader that demonstrates CASE’s commitment to sustainable applications and alternative fuel solutions. This new loader delivers more choice forcustomers, to help them meet their CO2 footprint reduction targets and theireco-efficiency goals, providing productivity and sustainability.

The electric compact wheel loader can operate in restricted areas, in residential construction, tunnelling and in sensitive environments, such as agriculture and horticulture, urban construction and areas that require quiet operation, such as residential building, hospitals and during night time working.

The 12EV offers the same or improved performance in comparison with a diesel model of the same size. The 3.8-tonne loader boasts as much power as its diesel counterpart, with a 23kWh cobalt-free lithium-ion battery pack, the machine hasa payload with pallet forks of 1.15 tonnes. With separate electric motors topower the driveline and the implement pump, the loader offers faster response to the controls.

Daily maintenance costs are reduced, as there is no engine or fluids to check,while the batteries are maintenance-free and vibrations are lower than on dieselmodels.

Technical features

The 23kWh battery provides the 12EV with three to six hours of operating autonomy, depending on application. It comes with a standard 230V charger, that can replenish the battery overnight, or an optional 400V fast charger that takes just one hour to take the battery from 20-80%. A lunchtime recharge would allow all day use of the EV12 in many situations.

The machine uses two electric motors to provide motive force. A 17kW motor delivers drive to the axles, while a 22kW motor powers the hydraulic system for the loader arms and bucket cylinder. There are three drive modes – Energy Saving, Standard and Power – that allow the operator to match the machine to the task at hand, to prolong battery life. A fourth operating mode is fully customisable by the operator, allowing them to select the desired response and tailor the energy consumption to the actual job site.

Electric mini excavators

The 12EV is CASE Construction Equipment’s third production battery electric model, following the introduction of the CX15EV and the CX25EV mini excavators. Weighing 1.5 and 2.5-tonnes respectively, these two compact excavators are powered by 21.5kWh and 32.3kWh battery packs, delivering full shift autonomous running.

The CX15EV uses an 11kW motor, while the larger machine has a 25kW ratedoutput. These motors drive a low-noise helical gear pump and a load-sensinghydraulic system in the smaller model, while the heavier mini excavator uses asingle load-sensing variable displacement pump. There is a three-mode controlsystem, offering Eco, Standard and Power settings.

With an external three-phase 380V rapid charger, it is possible to recharge inaround 1.5 hours. Using a conventional 230V domestic supply, it is possible to recharge in around 9 hours. In all other respects, the CX15EV and the CX25EVare the same to operate as the latest D-Series CASE mini excavators.

With improved performance versus a conventional diesel machine, along with the benefits of zero-emission operation, CASE electric loaders and mini excavators offer a vision of the future of compact construction machinery, helping customers to meet their corporate responsibilities now and for the coming years.

Tailored options for after sales support

CASE electric machines are equipped with 2 years SiteWatch subscription which allows customer fleet management and performance tracking, and CASE SiteConnect for machine health monitoring by CASE Dealers.

Maintenance of electric machines comes at a significantly improved cost, saving up to 40% compared to equivalent machine with a combustion engine. CASE also offers connected and non-connected services as CASE Care – a planned maintenance programme which allows for certainty on the total cost of maintenance without any hidden surprises.

In addition, there are a range of further services such as CASE Protect extended warranty and CASE Fluid Analysis to protect your machine and ensure uptime. All CASE electric machines come with additional peace of mind, three-year standard warranty on batteries and main electrical components.