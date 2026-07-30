CASE Construction Equipment Appoints Hamstead Plant as New Dealer for the UK

CASE Construction Equipment is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Hamstead Plant as its new authorised dealer for the UK, covering Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Worcester. The appointment reinforces CASE’s presence in a key construction market while strengthening customer support through comprehensive sales, parts and service across the full CASE Construction Equipment range.

With more than 100 years of experience serving the construction industry, Hamstead Plant has established a strong reputation for delivering reliable equipment solutions and high levels of customer support to contractors, developers and site managers. Its long-standing expertise and regional presence make the company an ideal partner to represent the CASE brand.

Valentina Versino, UK&ROI Business Director CASE Construction Equipment, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hamstead Plant to the CASE Construction Equipment dealer network as our authorised dealer for the West Midlands. Their strong regional presence and deep understanding of customer requirements make them an ideal partner to represent the CASE brand. We look forward to working together to provide customers across the region with high-quality equipment, genuine CASE parts and responsive aftersales support.”

Joseph Bayton, Managing Director, Hamstead Plant, said: “Joining the CASE Construction Equipment dealer network is an exciting opportunity for Hamstead Plant. The CASE Construction Equipment range complements our commitment to providing customers with reliable equipment and exceptional service.”

Together, CASE Construction Equipment and Hamstead Plant are committed to helping customers find the right machine for every application, backed by high standards of safety, efficiency and on-site performance.