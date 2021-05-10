Calling all #MyKubota competition fans

The #MyKubota competition is back and Kubota UK is urging all Kubota fans to submit their entries, offering customers the chance to win a £200 retail voucher and a number of runner-up prizes.

From the 3rd to the 31st of May, users must simply send an image of their Kubota machine to the Kubota UK Twitter or Facebook page, using the hashtag #MyKubota, alongside a few words on why they love their machine.

Crucially, this year’s #MyKubota competition will be judged by a group of three independent panellists, so Kubota is encouraging entrants to be as ambitious and creative with their images and stories as possible, while following all relevant safety guidelines.

The panellists will select nine final entries (three each from construction, agriculture and ground care) for a final round of deliberation. From these top nine, one lucky winner will receive a £200 retail voucher, while the eight runners-up will receive an exclusive collection of Kubota merchandise.

David Hart, Managing Director of Kubota UK, said: “#MyKubota is a great opportunity for Kubota users of every stripe to show off and celebrate their machines alongside the entire Kubota community. Having such a diverse and versatile portfolio of construction, agriculture and groundcare machinery used in an incredible number of environments and situations, we are looking forward to seeing what our customers come up with.”

To stay up-to-date with the competition, follow Kubota UK’s Twitter page at twitter.com/KubotaUK, or like the Facebook page at facebook.com/KubotaUK.

For more information on Kubota and its extensive range of machinery solutions and first-class aftermarket support, visit www.kubota-eu.com or call 01844 268000.