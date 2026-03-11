Caddick Sub-Contracting Arms Appoint Commercial Director

Caddick has appointed Mark Kearney as Commercial Director to head up the commercial functions of its specialist sub-contracting businesses, CCL Facades and Caddick Civil Engineering.

Based from Caddick’s Wakefield and Durham offices, Mark will provide commercial support to the two established businesses, working with the respective Managing Directors to ensure CCL Facades and Caddick Civil Engineering are well positioned for growth.

Mark will operate across CCL Facades and Caddick Civil Engineering’s key regions, including the North West and Midlands in addition to Yorkshire and the North East, supporting a growing internal project pipeline as well as work-winning with external clients.

Bringing nearly three decades of experience to his new role, Mark has led the commercial functions of a number of main contractors. These include Wates, where Mark was Commercial Director North, overseeing a commercial team of approximately 100 for the Construction and Residential business.

Before this, Mark spent 25 years in a variety of commercial roles at Keepmoat, and latterly Engie following its acquisition in 2017. During this time, Mark held operational and commercial roles with a remit to optimise efficiencies and synergies across the business.

Mark commented: “CCL Facades and Caddick Civil Engineering both have strong and diverse portfolios, and my focus will be on creating greater efficiencies and stronger collaboration to support the growth strategies of both businesses. By looking closely at key opportunities, internal efficiencies, and the systems and processes that underpin our operations, we can ensure we are ready to expand sustainably, increase turnover, and provide an even better service for our clients.

“Optimising how we work together, through a clear strategic customer plan and closer alignment with our Managing Directors and their teams, will be key to delivering a successful growth strategy, both internally and with our external clients.”

Neil Trubshaw, Commercial Director at Caddick Construction Group, added: “Mark’s appointment is a significant step for Caddick. His remit will play a central role in ensuring that CCL Facades and Caddick Civil Engineering grow sustainably, with the right structures, processes and collaboration in place to support that ambition. By strengthening our internal alignment and optimising our work-winning strategy, Mark will help us build on our strong foundations and position our sub-contracting businesses for long-term, sustainable success.”

A member of Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, Mark is from Durham and is a keen runner, frequently taking part in marathons across the world.