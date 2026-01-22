Caddick Civil Engineering Names New MD

Caddick Construction Group’s specialist sub-contracting business, Caddick Civil Engineering, has appointed Paul Ellenor as Managing Director in a drive to grow the business’ portfolio of third-party contracts and expand its footprint in key regions.

Paul joins Caddick Civil Engineering from Tilbury Douglas Construction where he built a four-decade career, culminating in his leadership as Yorkshire Regional Director in 2018, which grew to include the North East in 2022.

Beginning his career as a trainee QS in 1987, Paul progressed to site foreman and management roles, subsequently moving into regional design and build management and pre-construction.

Paul’s experience includes major projects across Yorkshire and the North East, including the 1,000-bed Mount Oswald student accommodation development in Durham and the £55m Integrated Care Campus in North Yorkshire.

Throughout his career, Paul’s experience has also included the delivery of a range of land remediation, infrastructure and civil engineering work, taking projects from groundwork through to construction.

In his new role as Managing Director at Caddick Civil Engineering, Paul will lead all areas of the business, prioritising both work-winning and operational delivery, including commercial performance, and health and safety.

With a strong pipeline secured through Caddick Construction’s project portfolio, Caddick Civil Engineering will also be focused on maintaining strong relationships with current clients while growing its third party work pipeline under Paul’s leadership.

Paul Dodsworth, Group Managing Director of Caddick Construction Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Paul as our new MD for Caddick Civil Engineering, an important step in our ambitions to replicate and grow the successful civils model we have established in Yorkshire across the North East. We have always been focused on expanding our business sustainably, maintaining a strong and consistent turnover, and building on our solid foothold.

“In time, we also see opportunities to expand civils into other regions where Caddick Construction has a strong presence, including the North West and the Midlands. Paul is extremely well placed to drive this forward while maintaining the high standards we set for ourselves and our clients.”

Paul Ellenor added: “Joining a business of Caddick Construction’s scale and reputation is a fantastic opportunity, and the fact it remains a family-run business makes it a perfect fit for me. There are strong values already embedded into the civils business, and my priority is to protect and build on those by securing the right work, delivering it right first time, and doing so safely and to the highest standards.

“I’m also passionate about developing people, and bringing new talent into the business, creating a strong throughput of future leaders, and paying forward the opportunities I’ve been given so the next generation can continue to drive the business forward.”

Residing in North Yorkshire, Paul will divide his time between Caddick Construction Group’s head office in Wakefield and its North East office in Durham, which launched in 2025 as part of the business’ planned regional expansion.