Bylor Partners With Modulift to Supply Custom Lifting Equipment for Mega Cage at Hinkley Point

Specialist lifting equipment manufacturer, Modulift, has once again partnered with Bylor at Hinkley Point C to engineer and manufacture a modular 38t custom rebar lifting frame for one of the UK’s most complex infrastructure projects.

The significance of this project can’t be underestimated; once complete, Hinkley Point C is expected to deliver zero-carbon electricity to approximately six million homes.

In the latest milestone, a giant prefabricated staircase structure – known as the Mega Cage – was installed into the fuel building of the unit two reactor. The staircase comprises 14 reinforced cages, weighing a combined 170 tonnes.

Modulift’s custom rebar lifting frame was specifically engineered so that each lifting point aligned precisely with vertical slings, resulting in an unusual but highly efficient configuration.

Measuring 19m x 13m with a WLL of 205t, the modular frame was assembled directly on site, cutting unnecessary transport costs while guaranteeing precise load handling. The streamlined installation accelerated the build, enabling concrete pouring to begin sooner.

This project follows Modulift’s previous success with Bylor at Hinkley Point C, where custom underslung beams were deployed to lift the prefabricated reactor and fuel building pools, weighing up to 1000t using “Big Carl,” the world’s largest crane. Together, these projects highlight a continued design partnership between Modulift and Bylor, built on innovation, precision engineering, and compliance with rigorous UK safety standards.

Artur Osicki, Temporary Works Lead at Bylor, commented: “Modulift’s custom lifting frames are central to the progress being made at Hinkley Point C, enabling us to install major structural components with confidence. Their proven track-record in engineering accuracy and quality assurance means we can rely on every item meeting the strict safety standards required in the UK. Each custom solution is supplied with full operating guidance, which ensures our teams can work safely and efficiently on site.”

Sarah Spivey, Managing Director at Modulift, commented: “Each project at Hinkley Point C brings unique challenges that demand highly engineered, custom solutions. By working closely with Bylor, we’ve been able to design custom lifting frames that not only meet stringent safety requirements but also support the efficiencies of modular construction. We’re proud to play a role in shaping the future of nuclear energy in the UK.”