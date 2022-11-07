Burdens Launch New Product Guide

Burdens have launched their new product guide, featuring an all-new Essential Product Range (EPR) to offer customers better availability than ever.

The new product guide will see all its best-in-class Civils products brought together into a handy pocket-sized guide which features products from 40 industry-leading suppliers.

The product guide will feature the brand’s Essential Product Range (EPR), a customer-inspired commitment to hold 1,500 lines, at mandated levels, across all branches.

Commenting on the new product guide, Natalie Sartain, Customer Proposition Manager at Wolseley UK for Burdens, says: “The new product guide is designed to offer a compelling and clear proposition to our customers. With deeper levels of stock across the range to support our service, the EPR includes the essential products that we know our customers need day-in, day-out, to get the job done.

“This exciting launch has been inspired by our Customer First approach, which has guided our developments for Burdens.”

Competition

To celebrate the launch, Burdens have a host of exciting events happening across the month. Thanks to suppliers Plasson and Radius, they’ve launched a competition giving customers the chance to win one of two Apple tech bundles worth £5,000 each. On top of that, they also have 100 smaller prizes up for grabs, including branded merchandise.

Burdens are also encouraging employees, customers and suppliers across the business to take to social media, sharing a picture of their new brochure and a brew with #Brochure&Brew to make a splash about the exciting new launch.

To get your hands on your own pocked-sized Burdens product guide for all things Civils, and be in with a chance to win simply fill out your details here