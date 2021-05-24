Buckhurst Plant Hire invests in Hyundai Fleet with Taylor & Braithwaite

Hyundai dealer, Taylor and Braithwaite has recently supplied a brand-new fleet of Hyundai Excavators, to long term customer, Buckhurst Plant Hire forming part of a £2.5 million investment in upgrading the company’s machines during the first six months of 2021.

Included in this investment is the 100th Hyundai machine purchased from Taylor & Braithwaite since 2012.

Over the years Buckhurst has continued to re-invest in Hyundai Excavators in a range of sizes starting at the 2.5 tonne mini excavator up to 35 tonne machines, which include wheeled excavators.

John Walsh, chairman Buckhurst Plant Hire said, “We find Hyundai Machines very reliable, efficient, and receive excellent feedback from our customers, making them a huge asset to our fleet.” Walsh added, “The service and support we receive from Taylor & Braithwaite has always been excellent.”

Buckhurst continue to reinvest in Hyundai machines due to their reliability and efficiency.

Ian Burton director of sales at Taylor and Braithwaite says: “Taylor & Braithwaite are proud to supply Buckhurst. We are ideally placed to offer ongoing support of machines delivered to Buckhurst’s multi-depots across the North of England and Scotland, ensuring reliability and performance of the machines we supply.”