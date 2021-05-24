BRS Jobs Kickstarts learning at work week through Government scheme

BRS Jobs, the specialist recruitment agency in the steel and construction industries, has signed up to the UK government’s ‘kickstart’ scheme, in the latest step in the company’s commitment to getting people back in the workplace following the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the jobs market beginning to turn around following the pandemic, BRS jobs is ideal for young people to look at commencing their career, with the placements providing candidates with CV writing, telephone, customer service skills and more.

In signing up to one of the UK Government’s latest, innovative schemes, which were created for 16-24-year-old jobseekers, BRS Jobs is looking to welcome applicants from across the borough, with the successful candidates able to develop and learn new skills in one of the industry’s leading recruitment agencies.

Catherine McDermott, Operations Director of BRS Jobs said: ‘It’s been a challenging 12 months, and we’re finally starting to see the recruitment industry on the up. We feel it’s important to not only meet our client and candidate expectations but to grow and develop our team, so we were really drawn to the exciting prospect of the kickstart programme as it aims to give unemployed young people a future, at what is probably the most difficult time’.

‘There’s so much talent out there, and with limited options currently, the scheme gives young individuals the opportunity to learn from the best. We’ll provide on the job training, and we’ll support the candidates in identifying and highlighting key areas that recruiters focus on. For many, this will be a well-deserved opportunity that is just the beginning of their career, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our support’.

The programme will be run by Operations Director, Catherine McDermott, with work placements in consulting, operations, and customer service available immediately. Applicants should head to the job help website for more information. For more details on the Kickstart scheme, head to the Government website.