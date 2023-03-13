Brooks Group Appoints Kieran Burke as New CEO

The Murdock Builders Merchants Group has announced the appointment of Kieran Burke as CEO of the Brooks Group; he assumes his role on May 2nd.

With full responsibility for the leadership of the Brooks business, Kieran will play a key role in the next stage of developing the Brooks business following the acquisition of the Brooks Group by the Murdock Builders Merchants Group in August 2021.

Commented Murdock Builders Merchants Group CEO, James Higgins: “We are delighted that Kieran is taking up this position. Kieran’s incredibly strong knowledge and over 40 years of builders merchanting experience in Ireland, UK and Europe will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop the iconic Brooks business.”

As part of this change in leadership of the Brooks business, James Higgins added: “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Eddie Kelly for his interim management of the Brooks business following its acquisition. Eddie will continue to work with our business in a non-executive role as Chairman of Brooks, primarily involved in identifying strategic opportunities for both the Brooks business and the wider Murdock Builders Merchants Group.”

Headquartered in Newry, the Murdock Builders Merchants Group was founded in 1982 by the Murdock family. As suppliers of building and related products to the construction sector, the Group has continued to grow through an organic and acquisitive strategy. The Group has a turnover in excess of €225m and is now the 2nd largest builders merchanting group on the island of Ireland. The Group operates from a combined 25 locations in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and includes the brands, Murdock Builders Merchants, Brooks Timber and Building Supplies and Kildare Building Supplies.

Brooks Group has been an institution in the Irish construction industry since its inception in the late 1700’s. It returned to Irish ownership in 2021 when it was purchased by Murdock Builders Merchants. Brooks Group employs 195 people across nine branches in Ireland.