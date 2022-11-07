Brooks Group Acquires Kildare Builders Providers

Brooks Group, which has a branch in Tullamore, has announced the acquisition of Kildare Builders Providers Ltd, in Kildare town. The acquisition brings the Brooks Group network of outlets to nine in seven counties across three provinces.

The company, which is one of the leading timber and builders’ merchants in the country, expects turnover to exceed €125 million in 2022 and plans to expand further in the next few years, both organically and by acquisition.

Brooks Group has been an institution in the Irish construction industry since its inception in the late 1700’s. It returned to Irish ownership in 2021 when it was purchased by Murdock Builders Merchants, a family-owned business based in Newry.

Brooks Group has grown by developing a product offering in harmony with customer needs and by acquiring businesses that share this customer-focused approach. Brooks Group employs 195 people and already has eight branches in Ireland, including three in Dublin (Bluebell, Glasnevin & Sandyford), one in Wicklow (Bray), one in Cork (Togher), one in Galway (Ballybrit), one in Sligo and one in the Midlands (Tullamore).

Commenting on the acquisition, Eddie Kelly, Executive Chairperson of Brooks Group said: “Kildare Builders Providers Ltd, is a well-known business, in Kildare and surrounding areas since it was founded in 2006 by John Crofton. Together with his team, John has built a fine business and we are delighted to welcome them to the Brooks Group.”

John Crofton, Founder and Managing Director of Kildare Builders Providers said: “Being part of the Brooks Group will enable us to offer our customers an even greater range of products, services and value.”