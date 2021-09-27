Brigade launches Plant Operators’ Guide

Brigade Electronics has launched a new Plant Operators’ Guide to help improve efficiency and safety on worksites in industries including construction, mining, quarrying and agriculture.

The guide, which is available as a free download, recognises the huge challenges heavy industries face when it comes to ensuring safety is maintained on worksites and provides information on how plant operators can improve their worksite safety through the provision of technology.

These solutions include ZoneSafe, which uses the latest Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to create detection zones around vehicles, reducing the risk of injury or damage from collisions and near miss occurrences to people and property.

Emily Hardy, Marketing Manager of Brigade Electronics UK, said: “Safety on worksites has never been more critical. As heavy industries continue to feel the effects of a pandemic-induced skills shortage, companies must be extra vigilant. When resources are stretched, or new and less experienced workers are brought on site, the risk of accidents is heightened.

“We appreciate that it can be difficult to research the many different options available. Our guide helps plant operators to understand the variety of vehicle safety solutions on offer and how they meet the specific requirements and legislations for heavy plant machinery. We’ve also included some real-world scenarios and details of how these have positively impacted the operators involved.”

On average, seven workers die each year as a result of accidents involving vehicles or mobile plant on construction sites. A further 93 are seriously injured. The sheer size and weight of mobile plant equipment poses a very real danger to site workers if safety measures and precautions are not followed.

Plant operators who have invested in technology upgrades have reported a significant reduction in driver overload when manoeuvring vehicles in difficult conditions.

“It is clear that vehicle safety systems should always be considered in the drive towards safer worksites,” added Emily. “Technology should be embraced as an opportunity for risk reduction and lower costs. We hope our Plant Operators’ Guide will be a useful free resource for any company considering investment in this area.”

Brigade’s Plant Operators’ Guide can be downloaded for free from https://brigade-electronics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/A5-Plant-Operators-Guide-V.3-RS.pdf.