Bridge Lift now complete at Iarnród Éireann’s Little Island Station

Triur Construction working on behalf of Iarnród Éireann has completed the lifting in of a new precast concrete bridge span into place, which will be the deck for the accessible footbridge, which is currently being constructed at Little Island Station. It is expected that the works will be completed by the end of this year.

The lifting in of the span, which was done by a Liebherr LTM 1450 – 8.1 crane. The crane has a capacity of 450 tonnes. It took fours to set up the crane and just fifteen minutes to move the bridge span into place. There was a total of nine people involved in the operation.

The complete works at the station include:

The provision of a new footbridge over the railway, which features two 13 person lifts

A new pedestrian access ramp to the car park

Amended pedestrian ramp access from the south platform

Lighting, surfacing and help points upgrades within the station.

An integral element of Iarnrod Éireann’s ongoing investment programme is to continuously improve accessibility of its stations and services. New accessible footbridges have opened at Dalkey and Gormanston this year and works are also progressing at Banteer. Plans are also underway for upgrades at other stations including; Rathmore, Maynooth and Rushbrooke.

Furthermore, renewal and improvement works have been taking place at lifts across the network, with 52 stations to be improved under the company’s Big Lift Programme, running from 2020 to 2024.

The company’s Disability Users Group provides direct input from disability representative bodies and users of rail services in developing accessibility programmes and projects.

Speaking after the bridge Lift, Senior Project Manager for Iarnród Éireann, Colin Grimes said: “This is an important milestone for the project, a bridge lift is a big undertaking and I would like to commend all my colleagues, who were involved, At Iarnród Éireann we are passionate about making our railway more accessible to all and this is another important step in that direction.”

Link to video of Bridge Lift here: https://we.tl/t-ritnOk6RID