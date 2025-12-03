BPI Delivers Over £1.15 Million Through Multi-Sale Disposal Programme for a Leading Modular Building Manufacturer

BPI has supported a leading UK modular building manufacturer through an extensive series of online auctions, managing the phased disposal of surplus equipment and delivering more than £1.15 million in hammer sales across 28 auctions and over 2,000 lots.

As a longstanding and valued client, the business entrusted BPI to coordinate a structured programme that would deliver strong financial outcomes, efficient clearance and responsible redistribution of assets across multiple sites.

The range of assets offered throughout the programme reflected the breadth of the company’s operational footprint and included plant and machinery, CNC and woodworking equipment, materials handling equipment, fixtures and fittings, racking, trolleys, building supplies and high volumes of consumables. Each sale required detailed cataloguing, accurate asset presentation and coordinated marketing to ensure buyers were equipped with the information needed to bid confidently.

The sales consistently attracted strong levels of participation, drawing interest from a wide network of UK and international buyers. Engagement was supported by targeted digital promotion, which ensured each auction reached the relevant sectors across manufacturing, construction, modular production, plant hire and general industrial markets. This approach helped maintain competitive bidding and delivered reliable value across the full disposal schedule.

The programme also contributed to the client’s wider focus on responsible practice. By returning surplus assets to industry use, the sales supported circular economy principles and reduced unnecessary waste, providing a practical route for extending the working life of quality equipment and materials.

Reflecting on the success of the partnership, James Mellars, Commercial Director at BPI, said: “We are proud to have supported this company across such a comprehensive series of sales. The strength of buyer engagement throughout the programme demonstrates the value of a structured approach to asset disposal and the positive outcomes that can be achieved when assets are remarketed effectively.”

Through clear communication, reliable processes and punctual delivery, BPI ensured that each sale met the client’s objectives and contributed to a smooth and accountable asset disposal programme.