Bobcat Unveils World’s First All-Electric Compact Track Loader

Doosan Bobcat unveiled its new, all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader at the recent CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, held in Las Vegas in the USA.

The T7X is the first machine of its kind to be fully electric, offering the full benefits of eliminating hydraulic systems, components, emissions and vibrations – all while providing a cleaner, quieter machine.

The Bobcat T7X was honoured with two 2022 CES Innovation Awards in the categories of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Smart Cities. The CES Innovation Awards programme recognises recipients in a multitude of technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each.

The Bobcat T7X was developed for the North American market initially, but internal testing and the gathering of customer feedback is planned for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to identify its commercial potential.

Scott Park, President and CEO of Doosan Bobcat, said: “Doosan Bobcat is at the forefront of innovation, and we are proud to debut the all-electric technology of the T7X to help customers maximize both sustainability and productivity. Our focus remains on providing solutions and products that empower people to accomplish more and build a better world.”

The Bobcat T7X is the world’s first all-electric compact track loader. This machine is fully battery-powered, built to be more productive from the ground up with electric actuation and propulsion, quieter with high-performance torque and more powerful than any diesel-fuelled track loader that has ever come before it – all while eliminating any carbon emissions.

“This machine is a technological feat for Bobcat and for the entire industry,” said Joel Honeyman, Vice President of Global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat. “We challenged the status quo to deliver a connected, all-electric machine designed for power and performance that previously was not possible. We are excited to share this advancement with the world and proud of the hard work that has gone into making this a reality.”

Zero Emissions

In the T7X, the traditional hydraulic work group has been completely replaced with an electrical drive system consisting of electric cylinders and electric drive motors, which means virtually no fluids. The new, all-electric Bobcat T7X uses just under one litre of eco-friendly coolant compared to around 216 litres of fluid in its diesel/hydraulic equivalent model.

The all-electric platform enables instantaneous power and peak torque available at every operating speed. The operator no longer must wait for the standard hydraulic system to build up power.

The T7X operates with zero emissions and reduced noise and vibration generated by the machine. It works quietly and efficiently in noise sensitive areas and indoors, which significantly lowers sound levels and improves the working environment. It can also significantly lower daily operating costs, when considering the reduction in annual maintenance costs and elimination of diesel, engine oil, diesel exhaust fluid and hydraulic parts.

At the heart of the T7X is a powerful 62 kW lithium-ion battery from technology partner, Green Machine Equipment, Inc. While applications vary, each charge can support common daily work operations and the use of intelligent work modes for up to four hours of continuous operation time and a full day of operation during intermittent use. The intelligence of the power management system is programmed to sense when loads are increasing, automatically backing off power when not needed to preserve the total energy use and extend the machine’s runtime.