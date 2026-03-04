Bobcat Unveils its Next Evolution of Compact Loaders Designed to Empower Every Operator on Every Jobsite

Bobcat, a global equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, introduced the next evolution of its compact loader line-up at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026. The newly enhanced line-up delivers more choice, more control and more operator-ready technology across the industry’s most expansive compact loader portfolio.

As the industry continues to shift, with a significant portion of the construction workforce projected to retire in coming years, Bobcat is introducing solutions to support operators of every experience level through intuitive controls, smarter systems and simplified operation.

“Bobcat has a long history of challenging conventional ways of working, dating back to the introduction of the first compact loader nearly seven decades ago,” said Gary Hornbacher, President, Doosan Bobcat EMEA. “Today’s generation of loaders reflects that same pioneering mindset – combining the rugged performance customers rely on with smart, intuitive technology that helps operators work more efficiently as jobsite demands continue to evolve.”

R-Series: Elevated Operator Experience and Greater Agility

Bobcat R-Series loaders bring future-ready innovation to the jobsite with control, performance and technology advancements together with redesigned electrical systems for improved reliability in demanding work environments.

As part of this evolution, Bobcat has updated the nomenclature of its R‑Series models to identify the latest generation of machines. This approach supports continuous advancement at the model level, allowing new technology and performance enhancements to be introduced more frequently. As updates are rolled out, model name changes provide customers with a clear signal that they are getting Bobcat’s most current innovations.

R-Series models include:

Compact Track Loaders: T66-2, T76-2, T86-2

Skid-Steer Loaders: S66-2, S76-2, S86-2

Among the newly evolved R-Series loaders, the T86‑2 sets a new benchmark with 115 horsepower, and a 3.7 m lift height, giving operators the strength and capability to take on their toughest jobs.

Key R-Series Advancements

The new R-Series loaders deliver an elevated operator experience featuring:

High-back, heated air-ride seat designed to enhance comfort during long days on the job.

Refreshed interior styling, including added storage and a dedicated phone holder.

USB and USB-C ports to support device charging and connectivity in the cab.

Integrated 8-inch, high-resolution touchscreen display that is glove-friendly and intuitively designed for quick access to machine information and settings.

Multiple camera views, including rear and side cameras, with split-screen capability—allowing operators to view critical machine data alongside camera feeds for improved visibility and jobsite awareness.

Built-in Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming, with active noise-cancelling technology for clearer communication, plus an integrated radio and upgraded speakers for audio and alerts.

Up to 20 operator profiles

Four drive modes with enhanced control software that deliver greater precision and responsiveness tailored to operator preference and application:

Balanced: Smooth, predictable response for precise work that requires steady control – ideal for grading, material placement and confined jobsites.

Agile: A versatile mode designed for everyday operation, providing responsive control across a wide range of tasks and mixed applications.

Dynamic: Sharper acceleration and quicker response for high‑productivity work where faster cycle times and confident control are essential.

Charged: Maximum responsiveness and speed for experienced operators working in open areas, enabling high-productivity work with precise control.

“Each of these updates is aimed at improving reliability, durability and user experience of Bobcat R-Series loaders, ensuring dealers and customers see tangible benefits: less downtime and enhanced capabilities on the job,” said Katinka Kincses, Bobcat Product Manager for loaders.

Industry-Unique Warranty Coverage

Bobcat is introducing an industry-leading 36-month full standard coverage warranty for R-Series loaders in the United Kingdom.

Refreshed loader models will be available to order beginning in March in Europe. Bobcat will also showcase the new R-Series loaders for the first time in Europe at the SaMoTer fair trade in Italy this May.

Advanced AI-powered Technologies and Awareness Systems

Also on display at CONEXPO, Bobcat showcased how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation with:

Jobsite Companion, the first AI-enabled solution in the compact equipment industry;

Bobcat Sense Detection Systems, a suite of camera- and radar-based technologies;

Service.AI, a service and support platform for Bobcat dealers and technicians;

RogueX3, an autonomous, electric and modular concept loader

Jobsite Companion simplifies machine operation with voice commands, automated attachment settings and real-time jobsite insights – allowing operators to keep hands on the controls while automating more than 50 machine functions. Its built-in job cost dashboard turns hours into insight by tracking labour, machine and attachment use, and fuel cost actuals against job estimates to help operators and businesses understand profitability. This new technology is available as an option on selected loaders in the United States.

Bobcat Sense Detection Systems are available options on selected loaders in the United States and Canada:

Rear Object Detection and Avoidance: A radar-based system that detects objects and people behind the machine and can alert the operator or automatically slow or stop the loader.

360 People Detection: This camera-based system identifies and alerts operators to the presence of people around the machine without intervening in machine motion.

Service.AI is an AI-powered service and support platform designed to minimise equipment downtime by giving dealers and technicians instant access to Bobcat’s full repair expertise. The system enables immediate retrieval of repair manuals and warranty details, provides real-time diagnostic guidance, and leverages an extensive archive of historical service cases to accelerate troubleshooting. As a prototype technology, Service.AI delivers step-by-step support comparable to a master technician, streamlining complex diagnostics, improving repair efficiency and helping address ongoing skilled labour shortages.

RogueX3 represents the next evolution of autonomous, electric and modular equipment, marking Bobcat’s most advanced concept machine to date. Fully electric and capable of operating remotely or autonomously without a cab, the version showcased at ConExpo highlights the platform’s flexibility and forward-thinking design. Engineered with modularity at its core, RogueX3 allows interchangeable configurations — including cab or no cab, wheels or tracks and adaptable lift arms — enabling users to tailor the machine to specific jobsite demands. Looking ahead, the platform could support multiple power sources, including electric, diesel, hybrid or hydrogen. Building on insights from RogueX and RogueX2, RogueX3 has already generated multiple pending patents that will help shape the future of Bobcat’s product portfolio.