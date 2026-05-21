Bobcat to Show New T650 Track Loader and Next Generation Mini Excavators for the First Time

The first showing of the new T650 compact track loader in the UK and the first appearance at the show of the new generation R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavators are two of the highlights of the Bobcat Stand Number CE16 at Hillhead 2026 in Buxton, Derbyshire from 23-25 June. The T650 will be part of the static display on the Bobcat stand and the new mini excavators will be put through their paces in the demonstration area.



The New T650 – Enhancing A Market Leader in the UK Loader Market

Bobcat is expanding its portfolio with the new T650 Stage V compact track loader, engineered for highly regulated markets across Europe including the UK and other Stage V regions. Built at the Bobcat plant in the Czech Republic, the T650 combines the proven performance of this 600-frame M-Series loader with full Stage V emissions compliance – without the need for AdBlue. Powered by a reliable 2.4-litre Bobcat engine delivering 55 kW (74 HP), the machine offers strong, efficient performance for demanding applications.

Despite its compact footprint, the new T650 delivers impressive work capacity with a vertical lift path and 1192 kg rated operating capacity, making it ideal for truck loading, pallet handling and earthmoving in confined or sensitive job sites.

Designed for durability and uptime, the T650 features a robust steel frame, efficient cooling, broad attachment compatibility with the proprietary Bob-Tach™ mounting system, optional High-Flow hydraulics and standard Machine IQ telematics for smarter fleet management. Operator comfort and precise control complete the package, making the T650 a versatile, dependable solution for year-round work.

The T650 is also an excellent tool carrier, making use of customers’ existing Bobcat attachments with unrestricted compatibility. Thanks to the forward cab position and fully transparent door, operators always have a full and direct view of the attachment and the job site. And with the powerful LED working lights, they will continue to be productive even in low-light conditions.

Katinka Kincses, Bobcat Product Manager for loaders, commented: “The compact track loader sector is very important in the UK with the high demand for road maintenance and repair, infrastructure construction or the laying of fibre optic networks. Bobcat is very well positioned thanks to its range of models, including the new version of the T650.”

New SmartFlow Hydraulic System for Maximum Productivity

The groundbreaking R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavators comprise the E16, E17z, E19 and E20z models. They offer a fresh look, signifying new levels of performance and features, including a high-performance SmartFlow load-sensing hydraulic system with a closed-centre, flow-sharing pump powered by an upgraded engine, providing a sophisticated engineering set up that is unique in smaller machines like these. This combination essentially provides the power on demand seen in larger excavators, ensuring continuously available power that improves precision and efficiency.

The new mini excavators always offer the required flow, utilising the minimum energy needed, ensuring the minimum of power is expended, allowing the operator to always work hard with the excavator, but at the same time save fuel. This results in a lowering of fuel consumption of up to 18% coupled with a noise reduction of 4 dBA (compared to the previous generation machines). Like in larger machines, the new hydraulic system allows the operator to smoothly carry out multiple functions simultaneously in the new 1-2 t mini excavators. So even when working with equipment that requires a lot of hydraulic power, such as a flail mower on a quick coupler running at full speed, the operator can drive, slew and lift smoothly at the same time.

Replacing the E17, the new E16 is a 100 kg lighter machine with an operating weight of 1612 kg. Due to its compact weight, the E16 complies with critical transport limits, allowing it to be easily transported using vans and trailers across the UK. Similar to the E17, the compact dimensions of the new E16 make it ideal for operating in confined spaces. The E17z is a Zero Housing Swing (ZHS) mini excavator. The E17z, with an operating weight of 1712 kg, is optimized for transport/operation in confined areas in historic towns and urban environments.

In common with the E16, the new E19 is a conventional model and has an operating weight of 1905 kg. It is an ideal machine for customers looking for maximum performance in a compact machine. The new E19 offers a unique combination of superior lift capacity and class-leading digging performance, all while maintaining a machine mass below 2 tonne. The new E20z, a unique and popular model in the UK, has an operating weight of 1980 kg. As a ZHS excavator, it provides 320° of free rotation when working close to structures, without compromising operator comfort or performance. It features a full-size cab, which is a true differentiator in its category as the standard market offering is a canopy-only option.