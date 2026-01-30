Bobcat to Show New Generation R2-Series Mini Excavators for the First Time at the 2026 Executive Hire Show

Bobcat will be showing the new ground-breaking R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavators for the first time on Stand No C15 at the Executive Hire Show (EHS) at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry in the UK from 11-12 February 2026. Presented alongside the company’s Stage V PA12.7V portable compressor, the new R2-Series is part of one of the widest ranges of products on the market for the rental industry.

Bobcat offers extensive line-ups of compact machinery (including loaders, excavators, telehandlers, compact tractors and mowers) and material handling equipment (including forklifts and warehouse solutions), plus a broad range of attachments, parts and services.

New Powerful Hydraulics

The new generation R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavators comprise the E16, E17z, E19 and E20z models, replacing the previous M-Series E17, E17z, E19 and E20z machines, respectively. The line-up offers new levels of performance and features, a fresh look and is designed to meet the specific needs of the hire industry. Moreover, the new generation comes with many new advanced features, so far only available on larger excavators.

Among the many new features is the high-performance SmartFlow load-sensing hydraulics system coupled to a closed centre/flow-sharing valve block powered by an upgraded engine, providing a sophisticated engineering set up that is unique in smaller machines like these.

This combination essentially provides the power on demand seen in larger excavators, ensuring continuously available power that improves precision and efficiency. The new mini excavators always offer the required flow, utilising the minimum energy needed, ensuring the minimum of power is expended, allowing the operator to always work hard with the excavator, but at the same time save fuel. This results in a lowering of fuel consumption of up to 18% coupled with a noise reduction of 4 dBA (compared to the previous generation machines).

Like in larger machines, the new hydraulic system allows the operator to smoothly carry out multiple functions simultaneously in the new 1-2 t mini excavators. So even when working with equipment that requires a lot of hydraulic power, such as a flail mower on a quick coupler running at full speed, the operator can drive, slew and lift smoothly at the same time.

Bobcat Portable Power

As well as compact plant, the Bobcat range includes a complete line of generators, portable compressors and light towers for the hire industry, building on decades of success and experience in the portable power market. The PA12.7V portable compressor on the Bobcat stand is a variable pressure compressor, that utilises a system called FlexAir technology, allowing it to operate in the range of 5.5 to 12.1 bar and offer free air deliveries from 5.2 to 7 m3/min.

This makes the PA12.7V one of the most versatile air compressors in the industry, allowing it to be applied in a very wide range of applications. Thanks to the variable free air delivery system, the same machine can be used for diverse applications, from general construction and powering hand-held pneumatic tools to abrasive blasting and cable blowing.