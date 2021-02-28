Bobcat Rolls Out New Light Compaction Product Range

Compaction applications are a required part of numerous industries, and no construction site is complete without a soil and asphalt compactor. To meet this demand, Bobcat has launched the company‘s new Light Compaction Product Line, in collaboration with the Ammann Group, a brand known for its comfort and productivity.

This latest expansion of the Bobcat product range under the company’s Next is Now banner is designed to meet work requirements on almost any compaction jobsite.Machine specifications include state of the art technologies that allow maximum performance, while not compromising on comfort, safety and simplicity of use.

Altogether, the Bobcat light compaction range comprises seven different product families and will ultimately offer 37 models,from vibratory rammers weighing 29 kg up to 2.6 tonne tandem rollers.

Mike Vought, Senior Director for Product Management at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “The launch of the complete compaction line-up is part of the exciting diversification strategy under our innovative Next is Now umbrella. Along with product innovations this is another driver on the way to achieving our vision – becoming the world leader in the compact equipment market. To accomplish our goals,even in the extremely difficult year of 2020, we introduced an unprecedented number of new products and technologies and we will continue this in 2021.

“Compaction is one of the completely new product categories together with wheel loaders, that Bobcat introduced in 2020. This expansion was complemented by significant developments in the market-leading mini-excavator, rotary and rigid frame telehandler, skid-steer and compact track loader and backhoe loader ranges from Bobcat.”

The Bobcat Light Compaction Range includes:

Vibratory rammers

Vibratory forward plates

Reversible vibratory plates

Hydrostatic plates

Walk behind rollers

Trench rollers

Tandem rollers

More in the next print issue of Plant & Civil Engineer, but to view a video on the new Bobcat Light Compaction Product range, click on the link: https://youtu.be/XjZD9giaV-8