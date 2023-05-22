Bobcat Recognized by World Changing Ideas Awards

Bobcat has been recognized as a winner of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. The World Changing Ideas Awards honour sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live and interact with the world.

The world’s first all-electric compact track loader, the Bobcat T7X, received multiple Fast Company honours as it was selected as the winner of the Transportation category, a finalist in the General Excellence category and honourable mention in the North America category.

The T7X is the first of its kind to eliminate all hydraulic components and emissions. Fully battery powered, the T7X is designed to deliver a smaller carbon footprint and a quieter jobsite experience but was also built to outperform its diesel machine counterparts. This game-changing, totally emissions-free solution is positioned to transform how the world runs jobsites, builds cities and thinks about a sustainable future – all while increasing jobsite power and productivity.

“Innovation is at the core of Bobcat’s legacy. We invented the compact equipment industry 65 years ago with the development of the world’s first compact loader, and we continue to pioneer new products and services to help our customers accomplish more and create a more sustainable world,” said Joel Honeyman, Doosan Bobcat vice president of global innovation. “There is always more work to be done and contributions to make within the industry. This is why Bobcat continues to invent new concepts, create new equipment, build smart technologies and develop innovative solutions to empower customers and lead the industry forward.”

This year’s World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 45 winners, 216 finalists and more than 300 honourable mentions – with health, climate, energy and AI among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility and more. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand.

“It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year’s honourees,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “While it’s easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies and non-profits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society’s most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today -from housing to equity to sustainability – and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own.”

