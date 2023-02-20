Bobcat One-Stop Shop Provides Increased Flexibility for Financing

In the face of rapidly changing prices and market conditions, Bobcat is now offering customers a new one-stop shop selection of attractive hire purchase financing options for buying new Bobcat products. The range of finance schemes covers not only traditional Bobcat products such as loaders, mini-excavators, telehandlers and attachments but also the light compaction, compact wheel loader, small articulated loader and compact tractor ranges added in the last 2-3 years.

Hayley Quinn, Finance Manager, UK, Ireland, Baltics and Scandinavia for Doosan Bobcat EMEA, says: “We have added to our roster of finance products available through our dealer network to provide more for new and existing Bobcat customers looking to develop and maintain their businesses, especially in these difficult times. Our finance range has been developed with care with our customers in mind, to provide the solutions and flexibility to suit their business needs.”

Aimed at customers in all markets, including construction, rental, agriculture, horticulture, waste, recycling and landscaping, there is a wide selection of finance options.

Inclusion in lease financing can also be part of the new national version of the company’s successful BobCARE Planned Maintenance (PM) programme for customer machines in the UK, the first of its type in Europe. The new BobCARE plan ensures that costs are fully predictable – the price is final and clearly stated right at the start of the contract. This means that maintenance costs are completely resistant to inflation.

‘All-in-One Approach’

Nowadays, a service contract is a natural part of the machine sales process – the current market trend is to perceive service packages as a machine option. Therefore, Bobcat’s lease partner is fully supporting the company’s service offerings and will support an ‘all-in-one approach’, where the machine, attachments, Protection Plus, BobCARE and financing are all covered by a monthly fee so that customers can solely focus on developing their own businesses.

John Christofides, Regional Sales Director for Bobcat EMEA, added: “The breadth of our finance offering is meant to make these tough times easier. They will provide the help our customers are looking for to combat the current climate, market changes, fuel price increases, and so on. As well as weathering tough market conditions, our finance plans also help customers meet increased demand.”