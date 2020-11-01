Bobcat ‘Next is Now’ Set to Reinvent Compact Industry

Bobcat is launching new products, entering new markets and offering even more innovative customer solutions than ever before. In the company’s first 60 years, Bobcat created the Global Compact Equipment Industry and changed how the world works. That was then. With ‘Next is Now’, the company is reinventing everything.

The products were unveiled at the company’s largest ever virtual launch event recently in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Roy Haaker, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “Inspired by the ‘Next is Now’ philosophy, Bobcat is launching an unprecedented number of new products and product categories. In this first phase, Bobcat is making launches in twelve different categories and covering 48 products in total. As well as the product categories, which will enter the market with immediate effect or very shortly, Bobcat is presenting new technology, showing the industry where it will be heading now and in the future.”

Models in the new R-Series compact loaders range comprise the S66 and S76 skid-steer loaders and the T66 and T76 compact track loaders – the company has already begun making deliveries of the machines.

John Chattaway, Loaders Product Manager at Bobcat, commented: “Utilising decades of experience, Bobcat has always made the toughest market-leading loaders on the planet. This continues in the new R-Series loaders, which have been completely redesigned from the ground up with a focus on quality, reliability, durability and first-class comfort. The new R-Series represents the next stage in the evolution of the compact equipment industry.

“The new R-Series loaders are also distinguished by a new naming system, which now uses two digits in the name rather than the three used in previous models. This also serves to separate the new R-Series loaders from our M-Series machines.”

To ensure optimum performance and comfort, the stability of both types of loaders has been further improved with longer wheelbases and track footprints compared to the previous generation machines. The higher stability combined with enhanced efficiency from the hydraulics provides class leading push and breakout forces and increased lift capacity, resulting in higher productivity even on the toughest jobs.

The longer wheelbases and tracks also ensure a smoother ride. The new T66 and T76 compact track loaders have a solid undercarriage system as standard, but can be equipped with the optional 5-Link Torsion Suspension Undercarriage as an option guaranteeing an even better ride, tackling rough terrain with ease, feeling less bumps and avoiding material spillage.

Stability and productivity can be further enhanced by the optional Auto Ride Control feature available on all R-Series loaders. This feature reduces material spillage and also increases operator comfort by offering a smoother ride.

All R-Series machines come as standard with a fully enclosed one-piece deluxe cab with HVAC, a 5-inch Deluxe Display and an LED lighting system. Available options are the Clear-Side cab, which has mesh-free side screens to aid visibility, a rear-view camera that connects to both the standard 5-inch and the optional 7-inch touch display, as well as the Premium LED light package. The standard suspension seat can be replaced with a cloth heated air-ride seat option.

Mini-Excavators

Meanwhile, Bobcat has also launched its new R2-Series generation of 5-6 tonne Stage V compliant mini-excavators – the new E50z, E55z and E60 models.

The R2-Series machines offer many new state-of-the-art features and options such as Bobcat’s unique award-winning Advanced Selectable Auxiliary Control (A-SAC) system and the innovative Automatic Track Tensioning System (ATTS) technology. Deliveries of the first R2-Series mini-excavators will begin early in 2021.

All three excavators offer a best-in-class roomy cab with space where the operator really needs it, with more headroom, legroom and plenty of storage areas. A comfortable seat that can be optionally heated and fitted with a headrest ensures operators will enjoy working a full day in all of these new machines. The new 5-inch display panel and the optional 7-inch touchscreen display with integrated radio and rear view camera takes comfort and visibility to the next level.

More details in the next print issue of Plant & Civil Engineer.