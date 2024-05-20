Bobcat Machines Making Debuts Hillhead 2024

Bobcat is showing new products for the first time at the Hillhead 2024 Exhibition in Hillhead Quarry in Buxton from 25-27 June 2024. They include the Super Compact TL25.60 telehandler, the T86 compact track loader and the S650 skid-steer loader.

The stand display will also include the top-of-the-range T40.180SLP 18 m telehandler, the L85 compact wheel loader, the E10z, E27z and E60 mini-excavators, T590 and S76 compact loaders and models from the Bobcat portable power, compaction and material handling ranges.

John Christofides, Regional Sales Director for Bobcat EMEA, said: “We are very much looking forward to the Hillhead exhibition, where visitors will be able to the see the very latest from Bobcat. As our stand at Hillhead will show, Bobcat offers solutions for all types of job sites both big and small, for customers in construction, rental, quarrying and many other industries.”

The New TL25.60 Super Compact Telehandler

As the smallest machine in the range, the new TL25.60 brings the number of rigid frame telehandlers from Bobcat for construction, rental and general handling to 13 models. The new TL25.60 telehandler has been designed for simplicity of use, excellent stability, optimum comfort and safe operation in any type of application. The TL25.60 is powered by a 75 HP Bobcat Stage V engine. The machine has a lift capacity of 2500 kg, offers a maximum lift height of 5.9 m and a maximum reach of 3.3 m. The Bob-Tach carriage (manual or hydraulic) increases versatility by allowing the TL25.60 to utilise attachments designed for the Bobcat loader range.

John Christofides continued: “Because job sites are becoming ever tighter on space, telehandlers must also become more compact and agile. We have designed the TL25.60 to not only meet this demand but to be the best compact machine on the market, with the same cab that is used in larger models in the range.”

Top-of-the-Range T86 Compact Track Loader

Delivering a higher engine and hydraulic output, the Bobcat T86 is the most powerful compact loader the company has ever built. The T86 uses a well-proven Stage V compliant 3.4 l Bobcat engine – producing 78 kW (105 HP) at 2600 RPM. Just like all R-Series loaders, the engine is mounted in-line with direct drive, which improves the cooling capacity of the engine and hydraulic components. This change increases reliability in high-intensity applications such as road construction and forestry work.

John Christofides commented: “The T86 has set new industry standards in every area, from in-cab comfort and safety to available power and attachment versatility. The T86 takes what is possible with compact loaders to a whole new level.”

New Version of S650 Skid-Steer Loader

Hillhead provides the first sight in the UK of the new S650 Stage V skid-steer loader, which has been developed for use in European markets. TheD24 engine in the S650, which features a Bosch fuel-injection system, delivers a power output of 55.3 kW (74.2 HP), providing superior performance while adhering to strict emission regulations.

The S650 loader has a vertical lift path, combining a lift height of 3.1 m, with a rated operating capacity of 1227 kg and a tipping load of 2455 kg for truck loading and pallet handling. Its wide attachments range also opens up many new applications where very high lift capacity, but with a compact-sized loader, are important.

Bobcat Compact Wheel Loader Range

The L85 on the Hillhead stand and the L75 model were launched in 2021 and 2022, respectively, marking Bobcat’s entry into the Compact Wheel Loader market and the company’s portfolio has recently been extended with the introduction of the new top-of-the-range L95 model.

With the expanded compact wheel loader portfolio, Bobcat has the largest loader selection of any manufacturer in the world. Bobcat compact wheel loaders are ideal for construction, landscaping, rental, aggregates, industrial, waste, recycling, road work, snow removal, maintenance and many other applications, including agriculture.

In the L85, high performance is assured by the combination of the powerful Bobcat engine and the hydraulics. This is complemented by the high stability, breakout, push and pull forces and a comprehensive selection of Bobcat attachments. There are multiple Bobcat loader attachments approved for use on the L85, including a general purpose bucket, light material buckets, a combination bucket, pallet forks and angle broom and snowblower attachments, making the L85 a truly multi-purpose machine.

A Growing Product Range

With the addition of the S650, the Bobcat range offers 12 skid-steer loader models, complementing these wheeled machines with a selection of five compact track loaders, including the T86 top-of-the-range model. Bobcat also offers an extensive portfolio of mini-excavators from 1.0 to 9 tonne, including two electric models and a new range of rotary telehandlers, complementing the wide selection of rigid frame models.

As will be reflected by the stand at Hillhead 2024, Bobcat has recently introduced a full line of forklifts and warehouse equipment, alongside a complete portable power range of air compressors and electrical generators. Bobcat also offers a range of ground maintenance equipment, including compact tractors, mowers and turf equipment, alongside a comprehensive line-up of light compaction products, including rollers and vibratory plates.

For more information about Bobcat and Bobcat products, visit the website www.bobcat.com