Bobcat Machine IQ Telematics System for Customers

Bobcat has launched the company’s new Machine IQ telematics system, connecting customers to their machines’ information at anytime, anywhere and from any device.

The Bobcat Machine IQ telematics system allows customers to check the health of their machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance, all from smart devices or laptops. This simple and powerful tool empowers customers to get the most out of their Bobcat equipment, achieving more while protecting their investment at the same time.

The new version of Machine IQ – called Customer Machine IQ Beta – has been launched on the web and as a mobile app to give all Bobcat customers access to this technology, which opens a door to Bobcat’s new digital world. This new version of Machine IQ is available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Dutch. All customers in Europe and Israel have access to all of the premium features of Machine IQ free of charge until the end of June 2023.

Benefits of Customer Machine IQ:

Planned and Unplanned Maintenance: Provides critical notifications to manage maintenance and maximize machine uptime

Machine Security: Prevents theft and machine misuse with geofence, motion detection and curfew capabilities

Reporting and Analytics: Reviews utilization reports to optimize performance

Signing up

There are various ways for Bobcat customers to connect with Machine IQ. They can join up by going on the web at my.bobcat.com, creating an account and logging in. Alternatively, the Mobile App for Machine IQ can be downloaded from Google Play/Apple store, where there are also QR codes that can be scanned using the camera on a mobile device to sign up to Machine IQ.

Key benefits of Machine IQ:

The Power of Information at a Customer’s Fingertips – getting 24/7 instant access to critical information on a smartphone or computer, including GPS location and history, fuel level, hours worked, fault codes and more.

Optimum Machine Usage and Efficiency – Machine IQ allows the customer to plan jobs for maximum profitability by optimizing machine use, keeping idle times to a minimum and tracking fuel consumption.

Improved Security and Peace of Mind- Customer machines can be protected by setting up geo-fences, motion alerts or curfew hours. In this way, they are the first to know about any issues, thanks to customizable notifications.

Service Planning Made Easy – time and money can be saved using Machine IQ by efficiently scheduling machine service. The system allows the customer to leverage planned downtime to smoothly manage job sites.

Machine IQ can easily be installed on compatible Bobcat machines already in the field. Customers should contact their local dealer to check compatibility. Bobcat dealers can also explain what Machine IQ can do to help customers’ businesses and how to link their Bobcat machines to their account.

Bobcat Machine IQ video: https://youtu.be/b_4pgDasGPg