Bobcat Launches ‘Pay Only 50%’ Hire Purchase Financing

Bobcat has launched the new ‘Pay Only 50%’ hire purchase finance scheme, available until the end of September 2020. Under the new scheme, customers pay only half of the standard monthly finance payment for the first year and a 10% down payment, when purchasing new Bobcat loaders, mini-excavators and telehandlers.

The ‘Pay Only 50%’ finance scheme is another special promotion by Bobcat in which customers only need to pay half of the regular monthly hire purchase payment for the first 12 months of the plan.

“With the monthly payments reduced by a half, this provides peace of mind for new Bobcat customers, helping their businesses to develop and prosper, even in what may be tough market conditions during and after the coronavirus pandemic,” says Hayley Quinn, Finance Manager for Doosan Financial Solutions EMEA in the UK & Ireland.

Customers will only need to pay an initial down payment of 10% of the machine value and will have the flexibility to spread payments for up to 60 months. After the final payment, the customer will own the equipment.

“Complementing the current ‘Work Now, Pay Later’ scheme, this is another very attractive finance product from Bobcat. Available to customers in all markets, including construction, rental, agriculture, horticulture, waste, recycling and landscaping, the half price payments in the ‘Pay Only 50%’ finance scheme cover every type of Bobcat machine,” adds Hayley Quinn.

The company has also announced that its successful ‘Work Now, Pay Later’ finance scheme, with nothing to pay until January 2021, is also available on orders received until the end of September 2020, providing up to 180 days deferral on the first payment. This allows customers to generate profits from their new Bobcat machines, well before they need to complete their first instalment payment.

John Christofides, Regional Sales Director, UK/Ireland, Nordics and Baltics for Bobcat EMEA, added: “Our new special finance schemes provide businesses with even more choice to alleviate their worries about cash flow in these uncertain times. Bobcat’s new ‘Pay Only 50%’ scheme is providing our customers with even more answers for making money, so their businesses can continue to prosper during this tough period.”

All details and applications for the finance schemes are available via Authorised Bobcat Dealers in the UK.