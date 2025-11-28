Bobcat Launches its Most Powerful Mini-Track Loader: the MT120

At Paysalia, the annual trade show for landscaping professionals in Lyon (France), Bobcat is unveiling its new MT120 mini track loader. This machine, the most powerful in its class from the manufacturer, offers increased lifting capacity and unmatched performance in height and reach, to meet the needs of landscaping construction and ground maintenance professionals.

POWER AND MANOEUVRABILITY IN A COMPACT SIZE

Equipped with a 1.2-litre non-diesel particulate filter (DPF) engine, the MT120 delivers robust breakout forces and a maximum tipping load of 1,573 kg. Its width of 91 cm makes it ideal for working in the tightest spaces, while ensuring low ground pressure to preserve surfaces. With a lift height of 2.24 m and a reach of 56 cm, the MT120 stands out for its versatility for landscaping professionals. Its integrated platform offers optimal visibility and smooth controls for precise and intuitive control.

“Between 2010 and 2020, the median lot size for a new home has decreased by almost 18%, and we are supporting workers to adapt to these smaller spaces,” says Federico Fernandez-Ayala Novo, Senior Product Manager for GME at Bobcat. “Our mini track loader can go where other machines can’t.”

MINIMAL COST OF OWNERSHIP, MAXIMUM VERSATILITY, OPTIMAL RESULTS

Thanks to maintenance-free components (DPF-free engine, direct drive system, maintenance-free rollers and bushings), the Bobcat MT120 ensures a strong durability and low operating costs. Its low ground pressure, coupled with its exceptional capacity, makes it a great solution for landscapers working difficult jobs on established turf or finished concrete.

Compatible with more than 20 categories of attachments, it is suitable for a wide range of applications: levelling, preparation for seed or sod, tree or branch removal, fencing, irrigation, material handling, snow removal, etc.

“The simple controls also help new or seasonal workers quickly become proficient operators,” adds Federico Fernandez-Ayala Novo.

A HISTORY OF INNOVATION

Bobcat introduced its first mini track loader in 2002, and more than 20 years later, its teams continue to develop new enhancements to the product offering to help customers get more work done on compact worksites.

The MT120 joins the Bobcat MT100, which is part of a broader range of loader options from Bobcat including skid-steer loaders, compact track loaders, small articulated loaders and compact wheel loaders.

VISIT PAYSALIA TO DISCOVER THE MT120

From 2nd to 4th December 2025 in Lyon (France), Bobcat and dealer, ITT Mach10, will be at booth 4A130 to showcase the MT120 and the entire Bobcat landscaping range. In addition to the MT120, the manufacturer will also be presenting the E27z mini-excavator with an auger, the E17z mini-excavator with a hydraulic grapple and bucket, the CT1025 mower, and the T450 compact track loader with a flail cutter.