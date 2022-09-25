Bobcat Expands Compact Telehandler & Loader Ranges

Bobcat has expanded the company’s next generation R-Series range of products with the launch of the new Super Compact TL25.60 telehandler and the new S86 and T86 compact loaders.

As the smallest machine in the range, the new TL25.60 brings the number of rigid frame telehandlers from Bobcat for construction, rental and general handling to 11 models. The new S86 R-Series Skid-Steer Loader and T86 R-Series Compact Track Loader replace the previous 700 and 800 M-Series loaders and complete the current R-Series loader line-up.

Commenting on these new product introductions, Mike Vought, Vice President Product Management at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “Because job sites are becoming ever tighter on space, telehandlers must also become more compact and agile. We have designed the new Bobcat TL25.60 to not only meet this demand but to be the best compact machine on the market. The S86 and T86 are also exceptional machines – the most powerful compact loaders we have ever built, providing even more versatility as both tool carriers and workhorses.”

The new TL25.60 telehandler has been designed for simplicity of use, excellent stability, optimum comfort and safe operation in any type of application.

The TL25.60 is powered by a 75 HP Bobcat Stage V engine. The machine has a rated operating capacity of 2500 kg, offers a maximum lift height of 5.91 m and a maximum reach of 3.31 m. The Bob-Tach carriage (manual or hydraulic) increases versatility by allowing the TL25.60 to utilise attachments designed for the Bobcat loader range.

Florian Hilbert, Telescopics Product Manager EMEA at Bobcat, said: “On top of this Super Compact format, the cab in the TL25.60 is the same as Bobcat’s top-of-the-range R-Series 18 m model, so customers can be certain they have the most spacious cab in the compact telehandler market. A complementary version of the TL25.60 aimed at the agricultural market will be launched in 2023.”

Compact Loaders

Delivering a higher engine and hydraulic output, the Bobcat S86 and T86 are the most powerful compact loaders the company has ever built. Both machines use a well-proven Stage V compliant 3.4 l Bobcat engine – producing 78 kW (105 HP) at 2600 RPM. Just like all R-Series loaders, the engine is mounted in-line with direct drive, which improves the cooling capacity of the engine and hydraulic components. This change increases reliability in high-intensity applications such as road construction and forestry work.

John Chattaway, Loaders Product Manager at Bobcat, commented: “The S86/T86 follow on from the very successful introduction of the smaller S66/T66 and S76/T76 loaders. The S86/T86 top-of-the-range models continue the same trend by setting new industry standards in every area, from in-cab comfort and safety to available power and attachment versatility. The S86/T86 take what is possible with compact loaders to a whole new level.”

The S86 and T86 offer a choice of three different auxiliary flow outputs. There is a standard flow configuration providing 87 l/min for applications such as load and carry, or where low hydraulic flow attachments are used. Bobcat also offers two additional hydraulic performance functions using the new Electronic Displacement Control (EDC) Pump: a High Flow function giving 138 l/min and a new, industry unique Super Flow function taking auxiliary flow to 159 l/min.

The Five Coupler Block (standard with the Super Flow option) provides a flexible approach to running different attachments. From one common source, the operator can attach both standard or high flow approved attachments to the smaller sized ½ inch quick couplers. Then when using Super Flow, the use of the ¾ inch couplers allows maximum performance and productivity from the approved advanced attachments.

The new S86 and T86 workgroup design increases the ability to lift more, carry more and reach further. This is achieved by a new workgroup geometry that improves lifting capability throughout the lift arm’s range of motion. When combined with the high hydraulic performance and the lighter and stronger cast-steel lift arm sections, the loaders offer higher capacity throughout the lift cycle – even at full height.

Along with the S66/T66 and S76/T76 models launched over the last two years, the S86/T86 set new industry standards for in-cab comfort. This includes the low noise and vibration levels inside the one-piece sealed and pressurized cab, together with the intuitive SJC controls as standard, and the informative displays. The cab also has an HVAC system as standard and increased operator visibility, which can be further enhanced with the innovative Clear Side cab option. With the latter, 75% of the side windows are mesh-free, ensuring an unobstructed view from the cab. Bobcat has also added a rear-view camera as standard equipment to the list. In addition to the standard 5 inch in-cab display, Bobcat offers as an option, an advanced 7 inch display that provides even more detailed machine information and unprecedented device connectivity.