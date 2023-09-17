Bobcat employees volunteer for the benefit of their local communities

In recognition of its commitment to communities and sustainability across the globe, Doosan Bobcat employees and members of its leadership team have been celebrating the company’s support of nearly 100 organizations and municipalities through volunteer efforts to benefit the places where Bobcat employees live and work.

On 12th September 2023, more than 1000 employees in 12 countries across Bobcat’s global footprint participated in company-organized projects, volunteering thousands of combined hours.

“As an organization, we aim to create positive social impact to enhance the communities where we live and work, as well as benefit our neighbours,” said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO. “Our community engagement initiatives are a company tradition, and over the years, we have supported hundreds of organizations with thousands of volunteer hours all with the goal of creating a better tomorrow.”

In Dobris in the Czech Republic, where Doosan Bobcat’s headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are located, 179 executives and employees participated in activities including a city and forest clean-up project; bush and tree planting; fence painting and preparing a surface for a children’s playground.

Volunteers used a fleet of Bobcat equipment including skid-steer, compact track and wheel loaders with various attachments to help in the projects making tough jobs easier, while increasing efficiency and productivity.

Representatives of the town of Dobris and community employees joined Bobcat staff in these volunteer efforts. The Mayor of Dobris, Pavel Svoboda, commented: “With so many people involved at once and with the equipment used, we can really conduct meaningful and impactful projects in a short period of time to benefit all the residents and make our town an even better place. I am grateful for any helping hand.”

Projects varied across all 15 of Bobcat’s EMEA business sites and involved 407 employees serving a combined total of 949 hours on behalf of their local communities. Their tasks included recycling projects, litter picking and a wildflower meadow restoration project, as well as various donation projects such as blood donation, food donations for charity organizations and money donations to fund local fire brigades.

Bobcat employees from around the world participated in the initiative, encompassing the Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, Latin America and Oceania regions. The global effort supports Bobcat’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments to community engagement, sustainability and responsible growth as an organization in the communities where its employees live and work.