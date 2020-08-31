Bobcat Completes New M-Series Stage V Loader Range

With the launch of the new S550 and S590 models, Bobcat has completed the company’s M-series range of Stage V compliant skid-steer and compact track loaders.

Like the S450, S510 and S530 skid-steer and T450 and T590 compact track loaders launched earlier this year, the S550 and S590 combine compact dimensions with Stage V engine technology, telematics connectivity, new bold Bobcat styling with 3D decals and a 2-year warranty as standard.

One of the most important new standard features on the S550 and S590 is the previously optional Bobcat Selectable Joystick Controls (SJC) system. Based on easy-to-use, low-effort joysticks, the SJC system provides the operator with Bobcat-exclusive features and fingertip switches. This automatically configures the loader as a tool carrier for working all day with the widest possible selection of attachments, as well as providing increased operator comfort and unmatched joystick control of the loader itself.

With the SJC system in place, the S550 and S590 now offer the ACD (Attachment Control Device) system as standard. Using Can-Bus communication to recognise the attachment on the machine, the ACD system automatically sets up the joystick controls and the output flow to ensure the best performance when using attachments on the new S550 and S590 loaders.

High-Flow Hydraulics

Another addition is the availability of High-Flow Hydraulics as standard on the S550 and S590 Stage V models. This further expands the exceptional versatility of these machines, allowing them to be used with advanced higher flow attachments such as sweepers, planers and wheel saws.

Jiri Karmazin, Loaders Product Manager at Bobcat, commented: “The new S550 and S590 models complete our M-Series Stage V loader range. By bringing together the next generation Stage V engine technology with features such as Bobcat SJC controls and high flow hydraulics as standard, these models are ready configured as versatile tool carriers for use with an even wider range of Bobcat attachments.”

Enhanced Comfort

The next generation Bobcat Stage V engine ensures noise levels have been reduced for both bystanders and the operator. This can be combined with popular comfort features such as the Heat Ventilation with Air Condition (HVAC) option, providing a more comfortable operator environment throughout the year and in all conditions. The optional Cloth Suspension Seat improves the operator’s comfort all year long and the Auto Ride Control option improves the operator’s comfort and the machine’s stability.

The S550 and S590 are equipped as standard with Versatile Duty Tyres, with a bi-directional design for use on most common mixed surfaces, improving lifetime significantly. Industrial Solid Flex Tyres are available as an option and are designed for intensive wear applications that have a higher risk of punctures.